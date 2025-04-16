SAP Demands Arrest of Former Head of SFS Nasirov, Accused of Abuse, with Bail Set at 75 Million. Nasirov is Involved in a Case
Concerning 2 Billion UAH in Damages to the State.
48 people, after the case was transferred to the court, were mobilized into the Armed Forces. Ex-head of the State Fiscal Service
Nasirov was also mobilized, but the order was canceled and the circumstances are being investigated.
The court extended the validity of the obligations for Roman Nasirov, including the ban on leaving the Kyiv region and wearing an
electronic bracelet. He is accused of causing 2 billion hryvnias in damages to the state.
The Military Law and Order Service is investigating the circumstances of Roman Nasіrov's conscription to the Armed Forces. The
materials will be transferred to law enforcement agencies to assess possible abuse of power.