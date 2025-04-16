Roman Nasirov

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 13209 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 51473 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 31300 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 36332 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 44402 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 82976 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 76220 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34997 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60251 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 108661 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Tags
Authors
Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 59409 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 75454 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 41102 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 21273 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 15425 views
11:16 AM • 51543 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 77772 views

April 16, 07:15 AM • 83008 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 42965 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 26422 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 27661 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 29201 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 31611 views
The SAPO is requesting detention for former head Nasirov with the possibility of posting bail of 75 million hryvnias.

SAP Demands Arrest of Former Head of SFS Nasirov, Accused of Abuse, with Bail Set at 75 Million. Nasirov is Involved in a Case Concerning 2 Billion UAH in Damages to the State.

Politics • April 11, 11:33 AM • 5796 views

About 50 defendants in corruption cases have been mobilized into the Armed Forces - SAP

48 people, after the case was transferred to the court, were mobilized into the Armed Forces. Ex-head of the State Fiscal Service Nasirov was also mobilized, but the order was canceled and the circumstances are being investigated.

War • April 10, 02:04 PM • 9793 views

The court extended the preventive measure for Nasirov until June 10

The court extended the validity of the obligations for Roman Nasirov, including the ban on leaving the Kyiv region and wearing an electronic bracelet. He is accused of causing 2 billion hryvnias in damages to the state.

Politics • April 10, 08:42 AM • 9877 views

Nasіrov's conscription to the Armed Forces: the order has been canceled, an investigation has been launched

The Military Law and Order Service is investigating the circumstances of Roman Nasіrov's conscription to the Armed Forces. The materials will be transferred to law enforcement agencies to assess possible abuse of power.

War • April 10, 05:19 AM • 130763 views