Nasirov sued Ukraine for almost 10,000 euros for “inadequate medical care” in pre-trial detention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

The European Court of Human Rights has ordered Ukraine to pay former SFS head Roman Nasirov 9,750 euros in compensation for inadequate medical care. The court found a violation of Article 3 of the Convention due to the lack of adequate treatment and the non-execution of court decisions regarding his hospitalization.

Nasirov sued Ukraine for almost 10,000 euros for “inadequate medical care” in pre-trial detention

Former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov, through the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), won compensation from Ukraine in the amount of 9,750 euros due to inadequate medical care. This is stated in the court's decision, UNN reports.

The Court unanimously decides: the respondent State must pay the applicants, within three months, the sums indicated in the attached table, which are to be converted into the currency of the respondent State at the exchange rate applicable on the date of settlement.

- the court's decision states.

It is noted that from the expiration of the three-month period until the settlement, interest accrues at a rate equal to the marginal lending rate of the European Central Bank during the period of default, plus three percentage points.

The court's decision states that upon arrival at the pre-trial detention center, Nasirov was diagnosed with stage II discretional encephalopathy, stage II hypertension, and cerebral atherosclerosis, which subsequently progressed to stage III hypertension with a risk of hypertensive heart disease, coronary artery disease, and other serious chronic diseases.

Despite frequent episodes of elevated blood pressure and repeated complaints of ill health between November 2022 and November 2023, he received mostly symptomatic treatment, with limited diagnostic examinations and only two external consultations. Importantly, the High Anti-Corruption Court twice issued orders for his transfer to a hospital for comprehensive examination and treatment, but these orders were not executed, as the authorities cited a lack of personnel. The applicant was hospitalized only briefly in April 2024. Such persistent non-compliance with court decisions and failure to provide timely, adequate treatment indicates serious shortcomings in ensuring proper medical care during imprisonment.

- the court's decision states.

The European Court recognized that Nasirov's rights under Article 3 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms (prohibition of torture) were violated and ruled that Ukraine must pay the former official 9,750 euros in moral and material compensation.

Recall that

Former head of the SFS Roman Nasirov has been accused since 2017 of causing more than UAH 2 billion in damages to the state by making a number of unfounded and illegal decisions on deferring rent payments for subsoil use to companies involved in the so-called "gas scheme," the organizer of which is considered to be former People's Deputy Oleksandr Onyshchenko.

Nasirov is also a defendant in a case involving a bribe of UAH 722 million. According to the investigation, the former head of the SFS of Ukraine, through his advisor, received more than UAH 722 million in undue benefits for actions related to ensuring VAT refunds to an agricultural holding of more than UAH 3.2 billion.

The provision of undue benefits in foreign currency (USD 5.5 million and EUR 21 million), as reported, occurred using a number of companies registered abroad, which belonged to the owner of the "Ukrlendfarming" agricultural holding, Oleg Bakhmatyuk.

The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the pre-trial detention measures for former head of the SFS Roman Nasirov until September 4 and 9.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

