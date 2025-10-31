Onyshchenko case: ex-head of SFS Nasirov received 6 years in prison and a fine

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has delivered a verdict in the case of Roman Nasirov, former head of the State Fiscal Service. He was sentenced to 6 years in prison and a fine of UAH 17,000, UNN reports.

Today, October 31, the HACC delivered a verdict in the case of the former head of the State Fiscal Service. He was found guilty of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - the HACC statement reads.

Details

The case concerns the alleged adoption of decisions in favor of firms belonging to a former People's Deputy of Ukraine. The accused Roman Nasirov was taken into custody in the courtroom.

The person was sentenced to 6 years in prison and a fine of UAH 17,000. He is also prohibited from holding administrative positions for 3 years.

At the same time, the court acquitted the former SFS official.

In addition, the civil lawsuit filed by the state enterprise "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" against the former Head of the SFS was left unsatisfied by the panel of judges.

Addendum

The verdict may be appealed within thirty days from the date of its pronouncement by filing an appeal through the High Anti-Corruption Court to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Recall

Since 2017, former SFS head Roman Nasirov has been accused of causing over UAH 2 billion in damages to the state by making a series of unfounded and illegal decisions to defer rent payments for subsoil use to companies involved in the so-called "gas scheme," which is believed to have been organized by former People's Deputy Oleksandr Onyshchenko.

Nasirov is also a defendant in a case involving a bribe of UAH 722 million. According to the investigation, the former head of the SFS of Ukraine, through his advisor, received over UAH 722 million in undue benefits for actions related to ensuring VAT refunds to an agricultural holding of over UAH 3.2 billion.

The provision of undue benefits in foreign currency (USD 5.5 million and EUR 21 million), as reported, occurred using a number of companies registered abroad, which belonged to Oleg Bakhmatyuk, the owner of the "Ukrlandfarming" agricultural holding.