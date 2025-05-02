The SAPO has sent to court the case of Hlimbovskyi, the father-in-law of the former head of the State Fiscal Service Nasirov, regarding a bribe of 722 million hryvnias

$41.590.12
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
11:48 AM • 10194 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

10:55 AM • 19710 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

10:48 AM • 23078 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 18017 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 30451 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

May 1, 02:27 PM • 68368 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 138976 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

May 1, 11:10 AM • 121184 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 128779 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

May 1, 08:40 AM • 127925 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump: The US won in the First and Second World Wars

May 2, 04:58 AM • 14291 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 32216 views

In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

May 2, 07:22 AM • 9792 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 11740 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

10:00 AM • 10928 views
Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 2264 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

10:48 AM • 23078 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 32284 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 124698 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 221906 views
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 2138 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 5552 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 27786 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 31928 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 31046 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The SAPO has sent to court the case of Hlimbovskyi, the father-in-law of the former head of the State Fiscal Service Nasirov, regarding a bribe of 722 million hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

SAP sent the case to court against Oleksandr Glimbovskyi, the father-in-law of the former head of the State Fiscal Service Nasirov, who is accused of legalizing part of the bribe in the amount of UAH 722 million.

The SAPO has sent to court the case of Hlimbovskyi, the father-in-law of the former head of the State Fiscal Service Nasirov, regarding a bribe of 722 million hryvnias

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has sent an indictment to the court against Oleksandr Glimbovsky, the father-in-law of the former head of the State Fiscal Service, Roman Nasirov. This is reported by the SAP press service, reports UNN.

Details

According to UNN sources, it is about Nasirov's father-in-law, Oleksandr Glimbovsky.

On May 2, 2025, the SAP prosecutor sent to court an indictment against a person close to the former head of the SFS of Ukraine and his advisor, who were involved in the implementation of a scheme to legalize part of the illegal benefit received by the head of the SFS of Ukraine for his own benefit and the benefit of third parties during 2015–2016. We are talking about a record bribe of more than UAH 722 million, which was provided for committing actions related to ensuring VAT refunds to legal entities controlled by the owner of the agricultural holding in the amount of more than UAH 3.2 billion

- the statement reads.

The SAP reported that within the framework of the pre-trial investigation carried out by NABU detectives, it was established that during December 2015 – March 2016, a person close to the former head of the SFS helped him obtain part of the illegal benefit.

This person, who is the owner of a group of construction companies, ensured the receipt of part of the bribe, namely more than EUR 13 million, to the accounts of a controlled non-resident company (British Virgin Islands), which during May 2017 – April 2018 legalized through the purchase of residential and office complexes with parking in the center of Kyiv. According to the investigation, the acquisition of real estate was actually carried out on the basis of settlements between two non-resident companies in banking institutions of the Swiss Confederation, was of a hidden nature and took place under the guise of payment for shares of another company

- added the SAP.

For his part, the advisor to the former head of the SFS legalized another part of the illegal benefit in the amount of EUR 7.9 million, which was in the accounts of a non-resident company controlled by him (British Virgin Islands). In January 2017, USD 5.5 million was used to conclude an agency agreement, and another EUR 2.8 million was used as payment under purchase and sale agreements in April – August 2018.

The actions of the person are qualified under the signs of crimes under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, his advisor - under Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

The High Anti-Corruption Court took ex-head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov into custody, and also set a bail amount of UAH 40 million for him.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Roman Nasirov
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Kyiv
