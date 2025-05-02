The SAPO has sent to court the case of Hlimbovskyi, the father-in-law of the former head of the State Fiscal Service Nasirov, regarding a bribe of 722 million hryvnias

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has sent an indictment to the court against Oleksandr Glimbovsky, the father-in-law of the former head of the State Fiscal Service, Roman Nasirov. This is reported by the SAP press service, reports UNN.

Details

According to UNN sources, it is about Nasirov's father-in-law, Oleksandr Glimbovsky.

On May 2, 2025, the SAP prosecutor sent to court an indictment against a person close to the former head of the SFS of Ukraine and his advisor, who were involved in the implementation of a scheme to legalize part of the illegal benefit received by the head of the SFS of Ukraine for his own benefit and the benefit of third parties during 2015–2016. We are talking about a record bribe of more than UAH 722 million, which was provided for committing actions related to ensuring VAT refunds to legal entities controlled by the owner of the agricultural holding in the amount of more than UAH 3.2 billion - the statement reads.

The SAP reported that within the framework of the pre-trial investigation carried out by NABU detectives, it was established that during December 2015 – March 2016, a person close to the former head of the SFS helped him obtain part of the illegal benefit.

This person, who is the owner of a group of construction companies, ensured the receipt of part of the bribe, namely more than EUR 13 million, to the accounts of a controlled non-resident company (British Virgin Islands), which during May 2017 – April 2018 legalized through the purchase of residential and office complexes with parking in the center of Kyiv. According to the investigation, the acquisition of real estate was actually carried out on the basis of settlements between two non-resident companies in banking institutions of the Swiss Confederation, was of a hidden nature and took place under the guise of payment for shares of another company - added the SAP.

For his part, the advisor to the former head of the SFS legalized another part of the illegal benefit in the amount of EUR 7.9 million, which was in the accounts of a non-resident company controlled by him (British Virgin Islands). In January 2017, USD 5.5 million was used to conclude an agency agreement, and another EUR 2.8 million was used as payment under purchase and sale agreements in April – August 2018.

The actions of the person are qualified under the signs of crimes under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, his advisor - under Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

The High Anti-Corruption Court took ex-head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov into custody, and also set a bail amount of UAH 40 million for him.