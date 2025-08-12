$41.450.06
755mm
HACC extended pre-trial measures for ex-head of SFS Roman Nasirov in two cases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court extended pre-trial measures for the former head of the SFS, Roman Nasirov, until September 4 and 9. He is accused of causing damages to the state exceeding UAH 2 billion and receiving a bribe of UAH 722 million.

Details

Two court proceedings are ongoing against Roman Nasirov. In the case concerning damages to the state exceeding UAH 2 billion, "the High Anti-Corruption Court extended the pre-trial detention measure in the form of a personal obligation until September 4."

In the second case, where the former head of the SFS is accused of receiving a bribe of over UAH 722 million, "the validity of procedural obligations has been extended until September 9."

At the court hearing, which took place today, due to the absence of both the prosecution and the defense, a recess was announced in the hearing.

"The court announces a recess until 9:00 AM on August 25... the accused Nasirov will continue his speech in the debates," the judge stated.

Addition

Since 2017, the ex-head of the SFS, Roman Nasirov, has been accused of causing over UAH 2 billion in damages to the state through a series of unfounded and illegal decisions to defer rent payments for subsoil use by companies involved in the so-called "gas scheme," which is believed to have been organized by former People's Deputy Oleksandr Onyshchenko.

Nasirov is also a defendant in a case involving a UAH 722 million bribe. According to the investigation, the former head of the SFS of Ukraine, through his advisor, received over UAH 722 million in undue benefits for actions related to ensuring VAT refunds to an agricultural holding totaling over UAH 3.2 billion.

The provision of undue benefits in foreign currency (USD 5.5 million and EUR 21 million), as reported, occurred using a number of companies registered abroad, which belonged to the owner of the "Ukrlendfarming" agricultural holding, Oleh Bakhmatyuk.

In June, the HACC extended until August 5 the pre-trial detention period for the former head of the State Fiscal Service, Roman Nasirov, who is suspected of receiving a bribe.

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Roman Nasirov
State Fiscal Service of Ukraine
Ukraine