The court extended the preventive measure for Nasirov until August 5 11 June 2025
The HACC extended the term of obligations imposed on the former head of the State Fiscal Service, Roman Nasirov, who is suspected of receiving a bribe. He is obliged to wear an electronic bracelet.
The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has extended the term of the preventive measure for the former head of the State Fiscal Service, Roman Nasirov, who is suspected of receiving a bribe, until August 5. This was reported to UNN by the press service of the SAP.
Nasirov was released from the pre-trial detention center on bail, but is obliged to wear an electronic bracelet to control his movements.
Former head of the SFS Roman Nasirov has been accused since 2017 of causing more than UAH 2 billion in losses to the state through the adoption of a number of unfounded and illegal decisions to defer payments of rent for the use of mineral resources to companies involved in the so-called "gas scheme", which is believed to be organized by former People's Deputy Oleksandr Onyshchenko.
Nasirov is also a defendant in the case of a bribe of UAH 722 million. According to the investigation, the former head of the SFS of Ukraine, through his advisor, received more than UAH 722 million of illegal benefits for committing actions related to ensuring VAT refunds to the agricultural holding in excess of UAH 3.2 billion. The provision of illegal benefits in foreign currency (USD 5.5 million and EUR 21 million), as reported, took place with the use of a number of companies registered abroad, which belonged to the owner of the Ukrlandfarming agricultural holding, Oleg Bakhmatyuk.
Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court took into custody the former head of the SFS, Roman Nasirov, and in addition, set a bail amount of UAH 40 million for him.