Court extended Nasirov's pre-trial detention until September 4 4 July 2025

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has extended until September 4 the validity of the obligations imposed on the former head of the State Fiscal Service, Roman Nasirov, who is suspected of receiving a bribe. This was reported by UNN with reference to the HACC broadcast.

Details

Extend for two months the validity of the obligations imposed on Roman Mykhailovych (...) Set the term of the obligations until September 4, 2025 - said the judge.

He was also assigned the following duties:

appear upon call;

not to leave the Kyiv region without the court's permission;

inform the court about changes in his place of residence;

refrain from communicating with persons specified in the court's ruling;

surrender foreign passports for storage and wear an electronic bracelet.

Addition

Former SFS head Roman Nasirov has been accused since 2017 of causing over UAH 2 billion in damages to the state by making a series of unfounded and illegal decisions to defer rent payments for subsoil use to companies involved in the so-called "gas scheme," the organizer of which is considered to be former People's Deputy Oleksandr Onyshchenko.

Nasirov is also a figure in the case concerning a UAH 722 million bribe. According to the investigation, the former head of the SFS of Ukraine, through his advisor, received over UAH 722 million in undue benefit for actions related to ensuring VAT refunds to an agro-holding of over UAH 3.2 billion.

The provision of undue benefit in foreign currency (USD 5.5 million and EUR 21 million), as reported, occurred using a number of companies registered abroad, which belonged to the owner of the agro-holding "Ukrlendfarming" Oleg Bakhmatyuk.

In June, the HACC extended until August 5 the pre-trial detention measure for the former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov, who is suspected of receiving a bribe.