Former Deputy Head of State Automobile Inspectorate and Yanukovych's associate traded illegal ammunition in the midst of war, but instead of court, he mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine using the "Nasirov scheme"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1892 views

Former Deputy Head of the State Automobile Inspectorate Volodymyr Reznikov, accused of illegal sale of ammunition, mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which stopped the consideration of his case. Reznikov is known for persecuting activists during the Revolution of Dignity.

Former Deputy Head of State Automobile Inspectorate and Yanukovych's associate traded illegal ammunition in the midst of war, but instead of court, he mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine using the "Nasirov scheme"

Former Deputy Head of the State Automobile Inspectorate of Ukraine and curator of the "Cobra" special forces, Volodymyr Reznikov, known for his involvement in the persecution of activists during the Revolution of Dignity, found himself at the center of a scandal due to criminal proceedings for illegal handling of ammunition (Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), which is being considered by the Kyiv-Sviatoshynskyi Court of Kyiv Oblast (case №372/1133/24), UNN reports.

According to court materials, Reznikov is accused of illegal sale of ammunition, which is punishable by imprisonment for up to seven years. According to sources, during the search at Reznikov's home, his wife, Inna Vedernikova, editor of the "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia" publication, was also present.

However, Reznikov did not wait for justice, but mobilized to the Armed Forces, which forced the suspension of the case.

"In accordance with Part 1 of Article 335 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, if the accused was called up for military service during mobilization, for a special period, the court suspends the court proceedings against such accused until discharge from military service and continues the court proceedings against other accused," states the court decision

According to UNN, Reznikov "serves" in Kyiv, which, by analogy with Roman Nasirov's case, should not be an obstacle to justice. After all, the use of mobilization as a way to avoid responsibility is recognized as a practice of abuse.

In this regard, UNN sent a corresponding request to the General Staff and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

It should be recalled that in 2012, journalists and activists accused Volodymyr Reznikov of forceful pressure on protesters near Yanukovych's residence in Mezhyhirya. Then, according to eyewitnesses, he personally coordinated the suppression of the action. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
