A bail of 40 million hryvnias was posted for Nasirov

A deposit of UAH 40 million has been paid for the former head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, Roman Nasirov, reports UNN.

Earlier

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court took the former head of the SFS, Roman Nasirov, into custody, and also set a bail for him in the amount of UAH 40 million.

Addition

The former head of the State Fiscal Service, a defendant in a criminal case, Roman Nasirov voluntarily mobilized to the Armed Forces.

Later, the Military Law Enforcement Service in the Armed Forces reported that it is investigating the circumstances of Roman Nasirov's conscription into the Armed Forces, the relevant order has been canceled, and the materials will be transferred to law enforcement agencies.

The former head of the SFS has been accused since 2017 of causing more than UAH 2 billion in losses to the state by making a number of unfounded and illegal decisions to defer payments of rent for the use of subsoil to companies involved in the so-called "gas scheme", which is believed to have been organized by former People's Deputy Oleksandr Onyshchenko.

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court (SACC) has decided to extend the preventive measure for the former head of the State Fiscal Service, Roman Nasirov.

The preventive measure, which is valid until June 10, 2025, also stipulates that Nasirov is also obliged to inform the court of any change in his location and refrain from communicating with certain individuals.