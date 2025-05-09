A bail of 40 million hryvnias was posted for Nasirov

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
06:38 PM • 5764 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

06:26 PM • 12482 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

04:40 PM • 21755 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
03:09 PM • 42574 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 54001 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 56041 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 61204 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 66389 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 108163 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40002 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
43%
750mm
Popular news

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 118662 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

01:41 PM • 22532 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 43127 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 33555 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 25550 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 108163 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 118725 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 108480 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 170737 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 191764 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

06:26 PM • 12482 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 25594 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 33601 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 43171 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

01:41 PM • 22574 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

A bail of 40 million hryvnias was posted for Nasirov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

A bail of UAH 40 million was posted for the former head of the State Fiscal Service, Roman Nasirov. He is accused of causing more than UAH 2 billion in damages to the state.

A bail of 40 million hryvnias was posted for Nasirov

A deposit of UAH 40 million has been paid for the former head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, Roman Nasirov, reports UNN.

A deposit of UAH 40 million was paid for the former head of the SFS 

- said the press secretary of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court, Olesya Chemeris.

Earlier

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court took the former head of the SFS, Roman Nasirov, into custody, and also set a bail for him in the amount of UAH 40 million.

Addition

The former head of the State Fiscal Service, a defendant in a criminal case, Roman Nasirov voluntarily mobilized to the Armed Forces.

Later, the Military Law Enforcement Service in the Armed Forces reported that it is investigating the circumstances of Roman Nasirov's conscription into the Armed Forces, the relevant order has been canceled, and the materials will be transferred to law enforcement agencies.

The former head of the SFS has been accused since 2017 of causing more than UAH 2 billion in losses to the state by making a number of unfounded and illegal decisions to defer payments of rent for the use of subsoil to companies involved in the so-called "gas scheme", which is believed to have been organized by former People's Deputy Oleksandr Onyshchenko.

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court (SACC) has decided to extend the preventive measure for the former head of the State Fiscal Service, Roman Nasirov.

The preventive measure, which is valid until June 10, 2025, also stipulates that Nasirov is also obliged to inform the court of any change in his location and refrain from communicating with certain individuals.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Roman Nasirov
State Fiscal Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$63.92
Bitcoin
$103,195.20
S&P 500
$5,667.85
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,343.51
Ethereum
$2,340.55