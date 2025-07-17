$41.810.01
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet confirmed the fact of service of the former State Automobile Inspectorate official accused of trafficking ammunition, who is evading justice under the "Nasirov scheme"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2450 views

Former Deputy Head of the State Automobile Inspectorate of Ukraine Volodymyr Reznikov, accused of trafficking ammunition, avoided trial due to mobilization. The Ground Forces Command does not confirm the fact of his service, although the criminal proceedings were suspended precisely because of this.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet confirmed the fact of service of the former State Automobile Inspectorate official accused of trafficking ammunition, who is evading justice under the "Nasirov scheme"

Following an inquiry from UNN regarding the military service of Volodymyr Reznikov – former deputy head of the State Automobile Inspectorate of Ukraine and accused in a case concerning the illegal sale of ammunition – an official response was received from the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The response states that the Command of the Ground Forces does not possess reliable information regarding Reznikov's service and cannot confirm or deny the fact of his presence in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Due to the lack of reliable information regarding the place of service of the person mentioned in the request, the Command of the Ground Forces cannot confirm or deny this fact

- the response to the inquiry states.

Currently, according to information available in the court register, the criminal proceedings against Reznikov were terminated precisely due to his mobilization. At the same time, the place of his service, as well as the fact of his service itself, has not yet been officially confirmed.

Earlier, UNN reported that Volodymyr Reznikov, former deputy head of the State Automobile Inspectorate of Ukraine and curator of the "Cobra" special forces, known for his involvement in persecuting activists during the Revolution of Dignity, found himself at the center of a scandal due to criminal proceedings for illegal handling of ammunition (Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine No. 372/1133/24).

According to court materials, Reznikov is accused of illegal sale of ammunition, which is punishable by imprisonment for up to seven years. According to sources, during the search at Reznikov's home, his wife, Inna Vedernikova, editor of the "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia" publication, was also present. However, Reznikov did not wait for justice, but mobilized into the Armed Forces, which led to the suspension of the case.

"According to Part 1 of Article 335 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, if the accused was called up for military service by conscription during mobilization, for a special period, the court suspends the judicial proceedings against such accused until discharge from military service and continues the judicial proceedings against other accused," the decision states. 

According to UNN, Reznikov "serves" in Kyiv, which, by analogy with the case of former head of the SFS Roman Nasirov, should not serve as an obstacle to justice. After all, the use of mobilization as a way to avoid responsibility has been recognized as a practice of abuse.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

