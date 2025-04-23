Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

After the earthquake in Istanbul, the Consulate General did not receive any appeals from Ukrainian citizens. This was stated to a journalist of UNN in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that an earthquake occurred in Istanbul today (a series of tremors were felt, estimated at 4 to 6 points on the Richter scale).

As of now, there is no information about destruction and casualties. There have been no appeals from citizens to the hotline of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Istanbul - the diplomatic service informed.

Reminder

On April 23, an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 occurred in Turkey. It was reported that the earthquake affected Istanbul, and it was also felt in Kocaeli, Yalova, Tekirdag, Bursa and Sakarya. There is currently no information on casualties.