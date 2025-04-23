$41.520.14
Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 1584 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 7732 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 10884 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 14920 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 17425 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 28157 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 40332 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 63591 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 91725 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 137847 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties
April 23, 03:50 AM • 43528 views

April 23, 03:50 AM • 43528 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment
April 23, 04:31 AM • 57129 views

April 23, 04:31 AM • 57129 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war
April 23, 06:22 AM • 43084 views

April 23, 06:22 AM • 43084 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 37997 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund
11:46 AM • 13651 views

11:46 AM • 13651 views
NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 7736 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 13689 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 38032 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 43126 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 75068 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian
April 22, 03:52 PM • 28862 views

April 22, 03:52 PM • 28862 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media
April 22, 03:42 PM • 28681 views

April 22, 03:42 PM • 28681 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.
April 22, 10:22 AM • 58767 views

April 22, 10:22 AM • 58767 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel
April 22, 09:58 AM • 49319 views

April 22, 09:58 AM • 49319 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline
April 22, 07:54 AM • 94351 views

April 22, 07:54 AM • 94351 views
The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10449 views

After the earthquake in Istanbul, which was felt as a series of tremors from 4 to 6 points, there were no appeals from Ukrainian citizens to the Consulate General. There is no information about destruction and casualties.

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

After the earthquake in Istanbul, the Consulate General did not receive any appeals from Ukrainian citizens. This was stated to a journalist of UNN in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. 

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that an earthquake occurred in Istanbul today (a series of tremors were felt, estimated at 4 to 6 points on the Richter scale).

As of now, there is no information about destruction and casualties. There have been no appeals from citizens to the hotline of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Istanbul 

- the diplomatic service informed.

Reminder 

On April 23, an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 occurred in Turkey. It was reported that the earthquake affected Istanbul, and it was also felt in Kocaeli, Yalova, Tekirdag, Bursa and Sakarya. There is currently no information on casualties.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Istanbul
Turkey
Ukraine
