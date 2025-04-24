$41.670.15
The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees
The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Publications
Exclusives
The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7894 views

The Ministry of Economy is satisfied with the rebooking. Companies can book employees if they meet the criteria, for example, a salary of UAH 20,000.

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

No global changes to the rules for booking employees are expected. The Ministry of Economy is satisfied with how the rebooking process went. This was reported to a UNN journalist by Deputy Minister of Economy Vitaliy Kindrativ.

We are satisfied with how the rebooking process went, the new rules have been implemented. There is an opportunity for those who are really critical to increase the percentage of reserved. The commission under the Ministry of Defense considers how important this is for defense, for the economy and makes appropriate decisions. Almost everyone who had the right to do so according to the new criteria received criticality and can book their employees.

- Kindrativ said.

He also commented on whether changes to the booking rules are planned.

"No global changes are expected yet," Kindrativ said.

Addition

In early April, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported that more than 23,000 companies confirmed the status of a critically important enterprise by March 31. Enterprises can still obtain critical status, which will allow them to book their employees, but already on the basis of new criteria.

The ministry emphasized that the status of critically important is granted to a business that meets three criteria. Two are mandatory - the average salary of employees is at least 20 thousand hryvnias and there are no arrears in taxes and social security contributions.

The third criterion is optional: 

  • payment of taxes and fees of more than 1.5 million euros per year (equivalent in hryvnias at the NBU exchange rate);
    • foreign exchange earnings of more than 32 million euros per year, excluding loans and credits; 
      • strategic importance for the state (defined in the list of strategic objects); 
        • significant importance for a certain sector of the economy or the needs of the territorial community;
          • the average salary level is not lower than the average for the region for the IV quarter of 2021 for communal enterprises;  
            • Diia.City resident status; 
              • provider of electronic communication services: using mobile networks (net income over UAH 200 million/month) or using fixed networks (net income over UAH 20 million/month). 

                If a business meets all three requirements, it needs to take the following steps to obtain critical status: 

                • determine the relevant authority (for the energy sector - the Ministry of Energy, for agriculture - the Ministry of Agriculture, for Diia.City residents - the Ministry of Digital Affairs, etc.); 
                  • prepare documents (financial statements, salary certificates, certificates of no tax arrears); 
                    • submit an application to the relevant authority;
                      • wait for a decision; 
                        • receive official confirmation.
                          Anna Murashko

