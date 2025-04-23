Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

$41.520.14
A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
03:00 PM • 10944 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 30198 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 26864 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 48379 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 31981 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 31382 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 29613 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 34282 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43896 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 67980 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 66142 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 67798 views

Russian drone attack on bus in Marganets: 9 dead and 32 injured, investigation launched

April 23, 08:25 AM • 22915 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 43870 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 26635 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

02:18 PM • 30198 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 26861 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 48379 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 44060 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 67967 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

UNN Lite

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 3026 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 9604 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 34865 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 34373 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 64233 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1352 views

Shakespeare was thought to have abandoned his wife, but new research proves they lived together in London. A found letter indicates a closer relationship than previously thought.

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

English playwright William Shakespeare and his wife Anne Hathaway may have lived together in London, and their marriage was much happier than it has been believed for centuries.

This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to the BBC, for more than 200 years it was believed that Shakespeare left his wife in Stratford-upon-Avon and went to London. And the fact that he decided to leave her almost nothing in his will meant that he probably felt resentment towards her.

Professor Matthew Steggle from the Department of English at the University of Bristol conducted a study of a fragment of a letter addressed to "good Mrs. Shakespeare", which seems to show that they actually lived together in central London between 1600 and 1610.

NASA's discovery related to Jesus' crucifixion may indicate his exact date of death20.04.25, 17:55 • 6153 views

In particular, the letter states that Shakespeare is holding money for an orphan boy named John Butts, instead asking Mrs. Shakespeare for money. At the same time, Hathaway supports her husband and tells the author of the letter that they will have to find the money themselves.

First discovered in 1978, the letter has been known for some time, but no one could identify the names or places mentioned, or see any reason to believe that Shakespeare in the letter was necessarily William, and not someone else with the same name in that period

- said Professor Steggle.

So, in fact, this is a story about Shakespeare's marriage, as well as about Shakespeare's London contacts...And if the inscription on the back of the letter is an answer, then it is also a story about the first written work in history that can be attributed to Anne Hathaway

- he added.

In Oxford, they drank from a cup made of a human skull - a new book exposes colonial cruelty22.04.25, 18:27 • 7446 views

What the letter is about

The letter mentions that the boy was an orphan, and Professor Steggle, after conducting his research, concluded that there is only one person named John Butts in London who meets this criterion.

There is also a mention of Trinity Lane. And it is known that of the four married couples with the surname Shakespeare who lived in London during that period, only William and Anna probably lived in an area that was considered moderately wealthy.

This is at least twice the number of letters known to have been addressed to or sent by Shakespeare and his family

- said Professor Steggle.

So far only one is known. It also shows a side of Shakespeare's London life that was previously unknown, giving him a new address on Trinity Lane and a completely new field of activity for him

- added the professor.

He also added that this suggests that Shakespeare's wife spent a lot of time with her husband in London.

#unreadable_poems: a flashmob is underway on social media in support of little-known poems by executed poets21.04.25, 09:36 • 4250 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

UNN Lite
