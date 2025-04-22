$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 22250 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 41338 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 70840 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 117648 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 99419 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 216972 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 107734 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 83412 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68195 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42249 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Publications
Exclusives
A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

April 22, 06:01 AM • 72074 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 22, 07:13 AM • 47335 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

April 22, 07:13 AM • 57004 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 63871 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 25622 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 10203 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 22250 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 26003 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 117648 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 108865 views
George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 21976 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 20950 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 64160 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 43701 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: 'Kim Kardashian's 'grandfathers' robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 46630 views
In Oxford, they drank from a cup made of a human skull - a new book exposes colonial cruelty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

Oxford scientists drank from a cup made from a human skull until 2015. The skull likely belonged to a slave from the Caribbean and was donated to the college by a former eugenicist student.

In Oxford, they drank from a cup made of a human skull - a new book exposes colonial cruelty

Oxford scientists have for decades used a bowl made from a human skull at official events at Worcester College. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to the media, according to Professor Dan Hicks, curator of the Department of World Archeology at the Pitt Rivers Museum at the University, a bowl made of a sawn and polished skull, decorated with silver, was regularly used at official dinners at Worcester College, Oxford until 2015.

Hicks' new book notes that the skull was used to serve wine, and later hot chocolate.

The archaeologist said that growing concern among students and guests put an end to the ritual in the alumni lounge. In 2019, the college invited Hicks to investigate the origin of the skull and how it turned into what he calls "some kind of sick tableware".

Hicks said that debates about the legacy of colonialism usually focused on how prominent Britons who benefited from it, such as Cecil Rhodes or Edward Colston , were immortalized by statues, objects or institutions that bear their names.

Artifacts from the naval battle between Spain and England in 1718 found in Sicily17.04.25, 21:00 • 9409 views

But he wanted to show how the identities of victims of colonial rule were often erased from history, because racist ideas of British cultural and white supremacy did not consider them worthy of attention.

 "Dehumanization and the destruction of identities were part of the violence," the archaeologist added.

Hicks found no records of the person from whose remains the skull cup was made, although radiocarbon dating showed that the skull was about 225 years old. Its size and circumstantial evidence indicate that it was brought from the Caribbean and may have belonged to a slave.

But information about the British owners of the cup was well documented. According to information, the cup was donated to Worcester College in 1946 by former student George Pitt-Rivers, whose name is engraved on the cup itself. As a eugenicist, he was interned by the British government during World War II for his support of fascist leader Oswald Mosley.

The bowl was part of a lesser-known second private collection of his grandfather, British soldier and Victorian-era archaeologist Augustus Henry Lane Fox Pitt Rivers, who founded the Pitt Rivers Museum in 1884.

In Crimea, the occupiers destroyed or damaged more than 200 archaeological sites - representative office of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea18.04.25, 15:38 • 6931 view

The elder Pitt Rivers bought the skull cup at a Sotheby's auction that same year. The description stated that it then had a wooden stand with an inlaid shilling of Queen Victoria at the bottom. Silver hallmarks indicate that it was made in 1838, the year of her coronation.

The seller was Bernhard Smith, a lawyer and graduate of Oriel College, Oxford, who mainly collected weapons and armor. Hicks suggested that he received it as a gift from his father, who served in the Royal Navy in the Caribbean.

After receiving scientific and legal advice, the governing body of the college decided that the skull cup should be stored in its archive "in a respectful manner, where access to it will be forever prohibited". 

Archaeologists discover new frescoes revealing secret rituals of worship of Dionysus27.02.25, 05:27 • 31406 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
The Guardian
