Artifacts from the naval battle between Spain and England in 1718 found in Sicily

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11472 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57829 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57016 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65939 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65421 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59705 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52572 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77108 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
Publications

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57832 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62245 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77024 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116436 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125066 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3912 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22230 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26707 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121605 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63356 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Artifacts from the naval battle between Spain and England in 1718 found in Sicily

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4976 views

The remains of a ship and a cannon from the Battle of Cape Passaro between the English and Spanish fleets were discovered near Syracuse. The finds reveal new details about this important maritime event.

Artifacts from the naval battle between Spain and England in 1718 found in Sicily

The cannon and the ship's rudder refer to the battle between the English and Spanish fleets in the 18th century near Sicily.

UNN reports with reference to Ansa.

Details

In the area of the city of Syracuse, one of the largest ports of the Ionian Sea, researchers found the remains of a wooden ship and an iron cannon, which most likely belong to a naval battle in the Mediterranean Sea, which took place off the coast of Sicily on August 11, 1718 - the so-called Battle of Cape Passaro between the English and Spanish fleets.

The results open new scenarios regarding the military event in which Sicily and its sea once again became the main actors - says the regional councilor for cultural heritage and Sicilian identity Francesco Paolo Scarpinato.

As you know, the Battle of Passaro ended in a crushing defeat for the Spaniards under the command of Admirals Castaneta and Chakon. Most of the Spanish fleet was captured or sunk; the British fleet suffered significantly fewer losses, according to historical data.

Regarding the findings:

We are talking about a rudder made of wood and covered with a nailed metal sheet, almost five meters long and weighing about 800 kilograms. Probably, the device for maintaining the selected course of the ship belonged to a large wooden ship.

We are also talking about an iron cannon, which is almost 2.5 meters long and is located at a depth of 49 meters; various structural details (breech, button, muzzle brakes, reinforcing rings) date it to the 16th-18th centuries.

Let us remind you

Archaeologists have discovered traces of a 3600-year-old Bronze Age ship that was carrying copper ingots and sank off the coast of Turkey in the 16th century BC.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Sicily
Syracuse, Sicily
England
Spain
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,070.10
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,328.40
Ethereum
$1,588.85