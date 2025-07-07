78 men fled Ukraine as "circus actors": MP reveals details

At least 78 men have fled Ukraine abroad by getting jobs at the National Circus Company. This was reported on Telegram by Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the MP, the National Circus Company devised a scheme of fictitious employment at the Circus, through which men of conscription age received permission from the Ministry of Culture to travel abroad and then did not return.

People were registered there as "artists", and a month later they went on "tours" abroad. 78 men never returned. And some of them continued to receive salaries from the budget for months afterwards – wrote Zheleznyak.

He added that a similar situation is observed in philharmonic societies and other cultural institutions, and noted: this already amounts to a crime.

Recall

Law enforcement officers detained a deputy of the Volyn Regional Council on suspicion of involvement in a scheme to evade mobilization. According to the investigation, the official facilitated the issuance of "volunteer" documents for conscripts for $5,000.