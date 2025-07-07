$41.730.01
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 499 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten designed for children with special educational needs. The document defines the specifics of the creation, operation, and methodological principles of such institutions.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten - a type of educational activity organization that provides preschool education to children with special educational needs. The regulation defines the peculiarities of the establishment, activity, organizational and methodological principles of such an institution. This was reported by UNN with reference to Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The regulation on a special kindergarten has been approved, which defines the peculiarities of the establishment, activity, organizational and methodological principles of such an institution, whose activity is aimed at creating a special educational environment for children with special educational needs, taking into account their individual needs, capabilities, abilities and interests.

- Melnychuk reported.

Details

In June last year, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading the draft law "On Preschool Education", which will improve working conditions for educators and expand the rights of parents. The law was signed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in July 2024, and it came into force in January of this year.

According to the law, a preschool education institution can organize and carry out its educational activities according to one or more types of educational activity organization, in particular, a "special kindergarten" is created - a type of educational activity organization that provides preschool education to children with special educational needs caused by physical, mental, intellectual and/or sensory impairments, behavioral disorders, aged from two to seven or eight years;

Government allocated millions for educational spaces and canteens in schools: which regions and how much02.07.25, 14:47 • 1000 views

In January, the Ministry of Education and Science put up for public discussion the draft resolution "On the Approval of the Regulation on a Special Kindergarten". In May, the project was finalized.

According to the regulation, a special kindergarten must:

  • ensure that pupils receive education in accordance with the state standard of preschool education in a specially created educational environment and with the help of the most appropriate forms, methods and means of teaching and upbringing for them, which maximally contribute to the formation of competencies, as well as the use of Ukrainian sign language, auxiliary teaching aids, alternative communication means, etc. in the educational process;
    • have offices with equipment and means for providing psychological, pedagogical and correctional-developmental services (assistance) in accordance with the characteristics of the contingent of pupils;
      • ensure the implementation of the correctional-developmental component of the educational program and provide psychological, pedagogical, correctional-developmental services (assistance).

        Enrolling a child in kindergarten: when invitations will be sent out and what documents are needed19.03.25, 14:52 • 120140 views

        Enrollment, transfer and expulsion of children

        Children are enrolled in such kindergartens throughout the calendar year for available places based on parents' applications, which can be submitted in person, by mail, or through an electronic communication system.

        The following are attached to the application for enrollment of a child:

        • a copy of the child's birth certificate;
          • original medical certificate in the form of primary accounting documentation No. 086/o;
            • a copy of the document confirming the child's right to priority enrollment in the educational institution (if available);
              • original conclusion on the comprehensive psychological and pedagogical assessment of the child's development, provided by an inclusive resource center, which indicates the category (type) of special educational needs (difficulties) and the recommended level of support, not lower than the second;
                • a copy of the individual development program (if available);
                  • a copy of the medical conclusion about a child with a disability under 18 years of age;
                    • a copy of the individual rehabilitation program for a child with a disability (if available);
                      • original conclusion of a child psychiatrist (if available).

                        The grounds for expelling children are:

                        • application of one of the parents;
                          • the child reaching the age of eight as of September 1;
                            • transfer of the pupil to another educational activity entity;
                              • non-attendance of the pupil for two consecutive months during the academic year without valid reasons at a special kindergarten (except for the summer period).

                                “Teacher's Thousand” will not affect the minimum wage supplement - MES06.02.25, 11:05 • 26894 views

                                Formation and group size

                                Groups are formed taking into account the categories of children's special educational needs and the recommended level of support. The group size is:

                                • for children with intellectual difficulties who require the second level of support – no more than ten people; the third, fourth levels of support – no more than eight people; the fourth, fifth levels of support – no more than six people;
                                  • if it is impossible to form a separate group due to an insufficient number of children, children with intellectual difficulties who require the third to fifth levels of support are enrolled in one group – no more than six people;
                                    • for children with functional sensory difficulties involving hearing impairment who require the second, third levels of support – no more than ten people; the fourth, fifth levels of support – no more than six people;
                                      • if it is impossible to form a separate group due to an insufficient number of children, children with functional sensory difficulties involving hearing impairment who require the second to fifth levels of support are enrolled in one group – no more than eight people;
                                        • for children with functional sensory difficulties involving visual impairment who require the second, third levels of support – no more than ten people; the fourth, fifth levels of support – no more than six people;
                                          • if it is impossible to form a separate group due to an insufficient number of children, children with functional sensory difficulties involving visual impairment who require the second to fifth levels of support are enrolled in one group – no more than eight people;
                                            • for children with functional physical or motor difficulties involving musculoskeletal impairment who require the second, third levels of support – no more than ten people; the fourth, fifth levels of support – no more than six people;
                                              • if it is impossible to form a separate group due to an insufficient number of children, children with functional physical or motor difficulties involving musculoskeletal impairment who require the second to fifth levels of support are enrolled in one group – no more than eight people;
                                                • for children with functional speech difficulties who require the second, third levels of support – no more than twelve people; the third, fourth levels of support – no more than ten people; the fourth, fifth levels of support – no more than eight people;
                                                  • if it is impossible to form a separate group due to an insufficient number of children, children with functional speech difficulties who require the second to fifth levels of support are enrolled in one group – no more than ten people;
                                                    • for children with complex developmental disorders involving a combination of different categories (types) of special educational needs (difficulties), one of which requires the fourth, fifth levels of support – no more than six people;
                                                      • for children with socio-adaptive difficulties, including those related to autism spectrum disorders, who require the third to fifth levels of support – no more than six people.

                                                        A group is formed if more than 50% of the maximum group size is available. Children of different ages can be enrolled in one group, provided that their age difference is no more than two years.

                                                        The Government has set a single vacation period for preschool employees11.02.25, 18:42 • 35746 views

                                                        Organization of educational activities

                                                        The educational process is organized in a safe, healthy and special educational environment, carried out taking into account the age characteristics, physical, mental and intellectual development of pupils, their special educational needs, in particular by adapting/modifying the content of the educational program, ensuring the implementation of the correctional-developmental component of educational programs, providing psychological, pedagogical, correctional-developmental and rehabilitation services (assistance)

                                                        - the draft resolution states.

                                                        The class schedule is drawn up taking into account the age and individual characteristics of the children and is approved by the head (director) of the special kindergarten. Educational programs must contain a correctional-developmental component that takes into account the specifics of development and the needs of children, and are aimed at achieving learning outcomes and competencies defined by the state standard of preschool education.

                                                        To carry out the educational process in accordance with the needs of pupils, the following may function in educational institutions: a procedural room; an ophthalmological room with a darkened room; physiotherapy rooms; a massage room; a swimming pool; a speech therapy room, etc.

                                                        How kindergartens will work in the 2025-2026 academic year19.06.25, 11:45 • 212421 view

                                                        SocietyPublicationsEducation
                                                        Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
                                                        Verkhovna Rada
                                                        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
