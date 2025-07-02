$41.820.04
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 9523 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 17604 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 34165 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 55860 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM • 37663 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 45066 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 77764 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 05:19 AM • 55047 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 58622 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 105605 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 77764 views
Government allocated millions for educational spaces and canteens in schools: which regions and how much

Kyiv • UNN

 • 337 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated over UAH 11 million for the creation of modern educational spaces in Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions. Also, UAH 185 million was allocated for the modernization of school canteens in 12 regions.

Government allocated millions for educational spaces and canteens in schools: which regions and how much

The Cabinet of Ministers today allocated additional funds for the educational sector. Over UAH 11 million was directed to create a modern educational space in Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions. Also, over UAH 185 million went to modernize food blocks in schools in 12 regions. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, we have a number of important decisions on the agenda in two priority areas for us. First, it is education. We continue to create modern educational spaces," Shmyhal said.

According to him, over UAH 488 million of the so-called STEM subvention has already been distributed among communities for these purposes.

"Now we are distributing another UAH 11 million for schools in Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions," the Prime Minister noted.

"We are providing financial resources for the modernization of school food blocks. We are distributing UAH 185 million for schools in 12 regions," Shmyhal said.

In total, according to him, UAH 960 million was provided for this in the state budget this year.

Addition

Government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk reported in this context that the government has re-edited the annex regarding the maximum amounts of educational subvention for the creation of a modern educational space to the relevant procedure and conditions for providing such subvention for this year.

He clarified that UAH 11 million 104.309 thousand of educational subvention was distributed between the local budgets of Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions for a modern educational space.

Also, according to him, the government distributed UAH 184 million 641.3 thousand within the investment project for the purchase of equipment, creation and modernization (reconstruction and capital repair) of canteens (food blocks) of educational institutions, including military (naval, military-sports) lyceums, lyceums with enhanced military-physical training, in 2025.

Recall

In Ukraine, from September 2026, it was decided not to finance teachers' salaries in schools with fewer than 60 students at the expense of the educational subvention. This innovation does not apply to primary grades, but only to schools from grades 5 to 11.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsEducation
Cherkasy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Denis Shmyhal
