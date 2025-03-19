Enrolling a child in kindergarten: when invitations will be sent out and what documents are needed

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Enrolling a child in kindergarten: when invitations will be sent out and what documents are needed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 119819 views

To enroll in kindergarten, you need an application, a child's medical card, and a birth certificate. Additional documents are required for privileged categories and children with special needs.

Enrolling a child in kindergarten: when invitations will be sent out and what documents are needed

One of the first questions that young parents have is how and when to enroll a child in kindergarten. New groups are formed from April to September of the current year, which means it's time to prepare. UNN tells what documents are needed for admission to kindergarten.

By September, most groups in kindergartens will already be staffed, and if parents did not manage to get in line on time, they will have to wait for the start of training in kindergarten until the next school year or until a place becomes available in the chosen kindergarten.

In particular, the first thing parents need to decide is to choose an educational institution. The head of the kindergarten admits children to the kindergarten during the current year, provided there is a vacant place and in accordance with the electronic queue order. It is worth visiting the chosen institution to find out from the administration whether there are vacancies and the procedure for enrolling children.

Required documents

Usually, for admission to kindergarten, parents need to provide the following documents

  • application from parents or persons replacing them;
    • medical certificate on the state of health of the child with the doctor's conclusions that the child can attend a preschool educational institution;
      • birth certificate of the child/children.

        For admission of children with special educational needs to a special institution or groups (inclusive groups), it is additionally necessary to provide:

        • conclusion of the psychological, medical and pedagogical consultation or inclusive resource center;
          • referral from the local education authority;
            • individual rehabilitation program for children with disabilities.

              Children without limits: how schools and kindergartens in Brovary are adapting for special students11.03.25, 13:49 • 194665 views

              Parents of preferential categories must additionally provide the original certificate of benefit.

              Children whose parents refuse vaccinations must have a medical certificate of the established form with the conclusion of the medical advisory commission, which states that the child can attend kindergarten. If it is available, the head is obliged to admit the child to kindergarten.

              Electronic queue to kindergarten

              It was created to reduce cases of corruption in preschool institutions. To register in the electronic queue for kindergarten, parents need to:

              • register on the website created by the local education authority. A separate portal has been created for Kyiv residents.
                • choose a preschool institution;
                  • create an application indicating the child's name and surname, date of birth, series and number of the birth certificate, contact phone number of one of the parents. After that, select the desired kindergarten and click "Submit application". If the registration is successful, the application receives the status "Registered in the queue";
                    • track the status of the application. If there are vacancies, the registration status will change to "There is an opportunity for enrollment". You need to check the status of the application in your personal account. In addition, the system sends a message to the email and SMS.
                      • submit the necessary documents for admission within the established period. Otherwise, the queue is automatically canceled.

                        It is not necessary to stand in the electronic queue, because this is not provided for by law. However, sometimes it can help parents save time and increase the chances of enrollment in the desired kindergarten. If your place of residence remains unchanged in the near future, you can register in the electronic queue in advance.

                        The Government has set a single vacation period for preschool employees11.02.25, 18:42 • 35618 views

                        Benefits for admission to kindergarten 

                        You should check the full list of benefits with the local education department, because local authorities can establish additional benefits. If a child falls under any benefit, but there are no places in the institution, the child is sent to another kindergarten while retaining this benefit.

                        What to do if there are no places

                        1.    Find out from the staff why there is no place. 

                        2.    Ask what can be done to get into kindergarten.

                        3.    Obtain a written refusal to admit the child to kindergarten from the head of the institution. 

                        4.    After collecting all the information, contact the education department - they are obliged to help you.

                        Lilia Podolyak

                        Lilia Podolyak

