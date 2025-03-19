Enrolling a child in kindergarten: when invitations will be sent out and what documents are needed
To enroll in kindergarten, you need an application, a child's medical card, and a birth certificate. Additional documents are required for privileged categories and children with special needs.
One of the first questions that young parents have is how and when to enroll a child in kindergarten. New groups are formed from April to September of the current year, which means it's time to prepare. UNN tells what documents are needed for admission to kindergarten.
By September, most groups in kindergartens will already be staffed, and if parents did not manage to get in line on time, they will have to wait for the start of training in kindergarten until the next school year or until a place becomes available in the chosen kindergarten.
In particular, the first thing parents need to decide is to choose an educational institution. The head of the kindergarten admits children to the kindergarten during the current year, provided there is a vacant place and in accordance with the electronic queue order. It is worth visiting the chosen institution to find out from the administration whether there are vacancies and the procedure for enrolling children.
Required documents
Usually, for admission to kindergarten, parents need to provide the following documents:
- application from parents or persons replacing them;
- medical certificate on the state of health of the child with the doctor's conclusions that the child can attend a preschool educational institution;
- birth certificate of the child/children.
For admission of children with special educational needs to a special institution or groups (inclusive groups), it is additionally necessary to provide:
- conclusion of the psychological, medical and pedagogical consultation or inclusive resource center;
- referral from the local education authority;
- individual rehabilitation program for children with disabilities.
Parents of preferential categories must additionally provide the original certificate of benefit.
Children whose parents refuse vaccinations must have a medical certificate of the established form with the conclusion of the medical advisory commission, which states that the child can attend kindergarten. If it is available, the head is obliged to admit the child to kindergarten.
Electronic queue to kindergarten
It was created to reduce cases of corruption in preschool institutions. To register in the electronic queue for kindergarten, parents need to:
- register on the website created by the local education authority. A separate portal has been created for Kyiv residents.
- choose a preschool institution;
- create an application indicating the child's name and surname, date of birth, series and number of the birth certificate, contact phone number of one of the parents. After that, select the desired kindergarten and click "Submit application". If the registration is successful, the application receives the status "Registered in the queue";
- track the status of the application. If there are vacancies, the registration status will change to "There is an opportunity for enrollment". You need to check the status of the application in your personal account. In addition, the system sends a message to the email and SMS.
- submit the necessary documents for admission within the established period. Otherwise, the queue is automatically canceled.
It is not necessary to stand in the electronic queue, because this is not provided for by law. However, sometimes it can help parents save time and increase the chances of enrollment in the desired kindergarten. If your place of residence remains unchanged in the near future, you can register in the electronic queue in advance.
Benefits for admission to kindergarten
You should check the full list of benefits with the local education department, because local authorities can establish additional benefits. If a child falls under any benefit, but there are no places in the institution, the child is sent to another kindergarten while retaining this benefit.
What to do if there are no places
1. Find out from the staff why there is no place.
2. Ask what can be done to get into kindergarten.
3. Obtain a written refusal to admit the child to kindergarten from the head of the institution.
4. After collecting all the information, contact the education department - they are obliged to help you.