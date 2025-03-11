Children without limits: how schools and kindergartens in Brovary are adapting for special students

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17076 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107966 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169382 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106704 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343229 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173578 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144869 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196129 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124858 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Children without limits: how schools and kindergartens in Brovary are adapting for special students

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194666 views

In the Brovary community, inclusive education is actively being developed in schools and kindergartens. 65 inclusive groups have been created for 201 children, an Inclusive Resource Center is operating, and special classes with the necessary equipment are available.

Children without limits: how schools and kindergartens in Brovary are adapting for special students

In the Brovary city territorial community, work is actively underway to create comfortable conditions for children with special educational needs. Inclusive groups and classes have been opened, clubs are operating, and an Inclusive Resource Center (IRC) is functioning. Thanks to the efforts of local authorities, educational institutions in the community are adapted for teaching children with various needs, ensuring equal access to quality education, reports UNN.

The work of the IRC and support for children

The Inclusive Resource Center is an institution that conducts a comprehensive assessment of a child's development according to their age. From birth until the time the child is in school. The comprehensive assessment of a child's development includes an examination of emotional-volitional, cognitive, speech, and physical spheres. These five areas, as well as educational and learning activities. The assessment is conducted by a psychologist, speech therapist, defectologist, and rehabilitation specialist, who are currently on staff.

- explains UNN the director of the IRC, Olena Kizyun. According to her, only in 2024, 764 children were examined, among whom there were also internally displaced persons.

In addition to the comprehensive assessment of a child's development, the Inclusive Resource Center helps children in the educational process by providing constant support.

What does constant support mean? For each child with special educational needs, inclusive education is organized in the educational institution. Accordingly, an individual development program is developed for this inclusive education. An IRC specialist is always present during the development of the individual development program and conducts monitoring throughout the year on how the child is developing, how the child is mastering the subjects, and how to help them. Therefore, at every meeting of the support team in educational institutions, an IRC specialist is present,

- Kizyun said.

The Inclusive Resource Center and its branch also provide correctional and developmental classes for children attending educational institutions, as well as for children who are learning under patronage or receiving education individually.

In total, the Inclusive Resource Center serves 22,685 children aged 0 to 18 years, among whom 2,784 have special educational needs.

IRC specialists and its branches actively participate in meetings of support teams for children studying in inclusive classes. During these meetings, the needs of children, the level of support, and corrective measures are determined.

Inclusive education in educational institutions

Currently, inclusive classes operate in 12 municipal general secondary education institutions in the Brovary community, and in 19 preschool institutions – 65 inclusive groups, where 201 children study. In 2024, 11,310 correctional and developmental classes were held in the community's schools.

One of them is Brovary Lyceum No. 3, where 37 children with special educational needs are currently studying in 22 classes. The director of the lyceum, Liliya Hladyshevska, explains that the essence of inclusion is that children participate in the educational process under equal conditions. For this, according to her, the educational institution she manages has everything necessary.

We have created 6 classrooms, including a resource room, where full-fledged, quality correctional classes take place. We have equipment for conducting full-fledged gymnastics and acrobatics classes,

- noted the director of the lyceum in a comment to UNN.

Thanks to funding from the community budget, the project "Inclusive Space. Open Class" has been implemented at the institution. This is a pavilion in the open air, where lessons, classes, and clubs are held. The recreation area here has exercise equipment, swings, and equipment for therapeutic physical education.

Liliya Hladyshevska added that a seminar for teachers is currently being planned, which will allow them to understand the behavioral manifestations of children, how to provide assistance, and how to identify certain features and simply work for the general benefit. "As research shows, a modern child concentrates and holds attention for only 8 seconds. After that, it is necessary to structure the class in such a way that it keeps the child's attention and is interesting to them, and there is a result," - explained the director of the lyceum.

She added that support groups for children with special educational needs operate in the lyceum, which include parents, teachers, a teacher's assistant, and correctional educators, where progress, level of academic achievements, and individual characteristics of the child are noted. "And only by discussing the child's development over this period can we talk about determining the level of support and the potential for the child's development and achievements in the educational process," - explained Liliya Hladyshevska.

The lyceum also has a Lego studio for children with special educational needs, and there are master classes.

We have Olympic weeks. And when you see a child running in headphones during relays, we understand that these are children with autism spectrum disorder, but they feel completely comfortable. Undoubtedly, providing such comfort and tolerance in the micro-society is ensured by our teachers, mentors, and parents. We have full tolerance towards all participants in the educational process,

- explained Liliya Hladyshevska.

For the comfortable movement of children with musculoskeletal disorders, special transport has been organized in the community. Educational institutions are also architecturally accessible; in particular, ramps have been installed in 11 lyceums and 4 kindergartens in the Brovary community, stair climbers in two lyceums, and an external lift for people with reduced mobility in Lyceum No. 6. Inclusive centers for classes with children have been arranged in the shelters of some educational institutions.

Experience of preschool institutions

Local authorities also pay attention to inclusion in preschool educational institutions. For example, in the kindergarten "Kapitoshka," there are 7 inclusive groups where 26 children study.

In each group, there is an assistant teacher. We also have a group where the assistant was the child's father. Currently, this child does not attend the institution because they have moved to a specialized institution, as far as I know, but they have not taken their documents because they are considering the possibility of returning to us in the future,

- reported UNN the director of the kindergarten, Natalia Sherembei.

According to her, "Kapitoshka" also has an inclusive playground and a resource room, thanks to grant funding from European partners of the Brovary community.

Children are additionally engaged by narrow specialists. This includes a speech therapist and a practical psychologist. They also work according to an individual development program, that is, they adapt the program approved by us - this is Ukrainian preschool education - to the needs identified in a specific child. Educators in inclusive groups also participate in the development of this program. These are narrow specialists, parents, and assistant teachers,

- said the kindergarten director.

As in schools and lyceums, there is also a support team in the kindergarten that identifies the strengths of the child, as well as the specific needs of the child with special educational needs that need to be met for their development to be maximized. Parents are in constant communication with educators. "We strive to ensure that the educational process is inclusive, that is, that the child receives all the conditions they need for full development," - noted Natalia Sherembei.

Additionally

The Brovary community is also actively adapting the educational environment for children with sensory impairments, ensuring access to special textbooks, technologies, and inclusive programs.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPublicationsKyiv region
Brovary
