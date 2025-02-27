Archaeologists discover new frescoes revealing secret rituals of worship of Dionysus

Scientists working in Pompeii have discovered a number of rare almost life-size frescoes. This was reported by The Independent, according to UNN.

Details

Archaeologists note that this discovery provides new insights into the religious life of the city before it was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.

It features a large frieze that stretches across three walls of the banquet hall. The vivid images depict the initiation rites of the followers of Dionysus, the ancient Greek god associated with wine, fertility, theater, and religious ecstasy. These rites of passage, known as Dionysian mysteries, were secret religious ceremonies dedicated to the god, - the article says.

Interestingly, they promised spiritual enlightenment and a potentially blessed afterlife.

The fresco, dated to 40-30 BC, depicts the followers of Dionysus in states of ritual ecstasy, dancing and hunting. The work of art is similar to the frescoes of the nearby Villa of Mysteries, discovered a century earlier. Italian Minister of Culture Alessandro Giuli, who attended the opening of the frescoes, said:

In 100 years, today will be remembered as a historic day because the discovery we represent is historic. Along with the Villa of the Mysteries, this fresco is an unprecedented testament to little-known aspects of ancient Mediterranean life, - the scientists add.

The large frieze depicts the followers of Dionysus as dancers and hunters carrying slaughtered goats or holding swords and animal entrails. The center of the fresco depicts an elegantly dressed woman, possibly awaiting initiation into the mysteries.

The upper frieze depicts live and sacrificed animals, including a fawn, a gutted boar, roosters, and fish. Scholars have suggested that this juxtaposition emphasizes the dual nature of Dionysus worship, mixing celebration with primitive sacrifice.

The once-prosperous city of Pompeii and the surrounding countryside in southern Italy were inundated with ash when Vesuvius erupted, killing thousands of Romans who did not realize they were living next to one of Europe's largest volcanoes.

The archaeological site covers approximately 66 hectares, of which about 44 hectares have been fully excavated. The most recent excavations are in an area known as Regio IX, and began in early 2023 and have so far uncovered more than 50 rooms.

Some of the recent discoveries include a black salon depicting scenes from the Trojan War, a large bath complex, and a fresco depicting what may be the ancestor of Italian pizza.

Flossing as a protection against stroke: scientists find an unexpected link