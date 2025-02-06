Flossing as a protection against stroke: scientists find an unexpected link

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 51906 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100249 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103814 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120164 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101335 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127214 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103140 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113256 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116876 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160688 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104710 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100823 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 77008 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109067 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103392 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120179 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127221 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160692 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150927 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183084 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103397 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109073 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137585 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139365 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167226 views
Flossing as a protection against stroke: scientists find an unexpected link

Flossing as a protection against stroke: scientists find an unexpected link

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 130485 views

Regular flossing can significantly reduce the risk of stroke and atrial fibrillation. A study showed a 44% reduction in the risk of cardioembolic stroke and a 22% reduction in the risk of ischemic stroke.

Regular flossing can reduce the risk of stroke and atrial fibrillation (AFib). People who floss regularly have a 22% lower risk of ischemic stroke and a 44% lower likelihood of cardioembolic stroke. Scientists suggest that oral care reduces inflammation that affects the heart and blood vessels. This is reported by Heathline, according to UNN.

Details

Cardiovascular disease, including stroke, remains the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the latest data from the American Heart Association (AHA).

A healthy lifestyle, including proper nutrition and regular physical activity, is one of the most effective ways to prevent cardiovascular disease.

However, few people know that ordinary dental floss can be another “secret” tool for maintaining heart and brain health.

A new study has found that regular flossing is associated with a reduced risk of certain types of stroke and atrial fibrillation (AFib).

The results of this work were presented at the International Stroke Conference of the American Stroke Association.

What did the study show?

It was previously known that gum disease and caries are risk factors for stroke and heart attack.

We already know that flossing reduces the risk of heart attack. Our study suggests that it can also reduce the risk of stroke, and the more often a person brushes between teeth, the lower the risk becomes,

- explained study author Dr. Sovik Sen, chairman of the Department of Neurology at Prisma Health Richland Hospital and the Medical School of the University of South Carolina.

The researchers analyzed data from more than 6,000 participants in the long-term Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study, which began in 1987.

It involved the use of detailed questionnaires to assess the impact of different lifestyles on atherosclerosis (narrowing of the arteries).

Main results:

- 65% of the study participants (4092 people) reported flossing.

- Over the 25 years of observation, 434 people have suffered a stroke, 97 of them cardioembolic strokes (caused by a blood clot that got into the brain from the heart).

- Those who flossed had a 22% lower risk of ischemic stroke and a 44% lower risk of cardioembolic stroke.

- Regular flossing also reduced the risk of atrial fibrillation (AFib) by 12%.

How does oral health affect the heart?

The link between oral hygiene and cardiovascular disease, including stroke, has not yet been definitively established. However, researchers suggest that inflammatory processes play a key role.

Gum disease is accompanied by chronic inflammation, which can contribute to the development of cardiovascular diseases

- Sen.

How intestinal and oral health affect the likelihood of stroke - study05.02.25, 16:40 • 121818 views

An additional study, also presented at the conference, demonstrated a link between oral bacteria and stroke risk.

Scientists led by Shuichi Tonomura from the National Center for Cerebrovascular and Cardiovascular Diseases in Osaka found that the intestines of stroke survivors had an increased accumulation of the bacterium Streptococcus anginosus.

This bacterium normally lives in the mouth and intestines, but its high concentration has been linked to a more severe stroke and poorer prognosis for patients.

Tonomura suggested that gut microflora analysis can help assess stroke risk, and fighting harmful bacteria through good oral hygiene can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

How to take care of heart health?

Cardiovascular disease will account for nearly 1 million deaths in the United States in 2022 alone. That's more than all cancers and accidents (including drug overdoses and traffic accidents) combined.

To reduce the risk of heart disease, doctors advise following the “Vital 8” recommendations of the American Heart Association:

- Healthy nutrition

- Regular physical activity

- Quitting tobacco

- Get a good night's sleep

- Weight control

- Controlling cholesterol levels

- Managing blood sugar levels

Recall

The habit of going to bed and waking up at different times every day can increase the risk of stroke, heart attack, and heart failure by 26%, even if you get enough sleep.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

HealthUNN Lite
united-statesUnited States

