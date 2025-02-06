Flossing as a protection against stroke: scientists find an unexpected link

Regular flossing can reduce the risk of stroke and atrial fibrillation (AFib). People who floss regularly have a 22% lower risk of ischemic stroke and a 44% lower likelihood of cardioembolic stroke. Scientists suggest that oral care reduces inflammation that affects the heart and blood vessels. This is reported by Heathline, according to UNN.



Cardiovascular disease, including stroke, remains the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the latest data from the American Heart Association (AHA).

A healthy lifestyle, including proper nutrition and regular physical activity, is one of the most effective ways to prevent cardiovascular disease.

However, few people know that ordinary dental floss can be another “secret” tool for maintaining heart and brain health.

A new study has found that regular flossing is associated with a reduced risk of certain types of stroke and atrial fibrillation (AFib).

The results of this work were presented at the International Stroke Conference of the American Stroke Association.

What did the study show?

It was previously known that gum disease and caries are risk factors for stroke and heart attack.

We already know that flossing reduces the risk of heart attack. Our study suggests that it can also reduce the risk of stroke, and the more often a person brushes between teeth, the lower the risk becomes, - explained study author Dr. Sovik Sen, chairman of the Department of Neurology at Prisma Health Richland Hospital and the Medical School of the University of South Carolina.



The researchers analyzed data from more than 6,000 participants in the long-term Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study, which began in 1987.

It involved the use of detailed questionnaires to assess the impact of different lifestyles on atherosclerosis (narrowing of the arteries).

Main results:

- 65% of the study participants (4092 people) reported flossing.

- Over the 25 years of observation, 434 people have suffered a stroke, 97 of them cardioembolic strokes (caused by a blood clot that got into the brain from the heart).

- Those who flossed had a 22% lower risk of ischemic stroke and a 44% lower risk of cardioembolic stroke.

- Regular flossing also reduced the risk of atrial fibrillation (AFib) by 12%.

How does oral health affect the heart?

The link between oral hygiene and cardiovascular disease, including stroke, has not yet been definitively established. However, researchers suggest that inflammatory processes play a key role.

Gum disease is accompanied by chronic inflammation, which can contribute to the development of cardiovascular diseases - Sen.

How intestinal and oral health affect the likelihood of stroke - study

An additional study, also presented at the conference, demonstrated a link between oral bacteria and stroke risk.

Scientists led by Shuichi Tonomura from the National Center for Cerebrovascular and Cardiovascular Diseases in Osaka found that the intestines of stroke survivors had an increased accumulation of the bacterium Streptococcus anginosus.

This bacterium normally lives in the mouth and intestines, but its high concentration has been linked to a more severe stroke and poorer prognosis for patients.

Tonomura suggested that gut microflora analysis can help assess stroke risk, and fighting harmful bacteria through good oral hygiene can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

How to take care of heart health?

Cardiovascular disease will account for nearly 1 million deaths in the United States in 2022 alone. That's more than all cancers and accidents (including drug overdoses and traffic accidents) combined.

To reduce the risk of heart disease, doctors advise following the “Vital 8” recommendations of the American Heart Association:

- Healthy nutrition

- Regular physical activity

- Quitting tobacco

- Get a good night's sleep

- Weight control

- Controlling cholesterol levels

- Managing blood sugar levels

