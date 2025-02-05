ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52743 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100492 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104045 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120594 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101495 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127522 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103235 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113263 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116883 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160927 views

How intestinal and oral health affect the likelihood of stroke - study

How intestinal and oral health affect the likelihood of stroke - study

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 121819 views

A study has shown that the bacterium Streptococcus anginosus is associated with an increased risk of stroke. Scientists found its increased concentration in the saliva and intestines of stroke patients.

Previous studies show that the balance of microbiomes in the oral cavity and intestines can affect the risk of stroke. This is reported by scientists who will present their findings at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2025, UNN writes with reference to Eatingwell.

Details 

There are several microbiomes in the human body, including the gut and oral microbiomes, which are connected and influence each other. Researchers have found a link between the gut microbiome and chronic inflammation, which can cause chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. 

According to previous studies, people who have suffered a stroke also have microbiome imbalances. This prompted the researchers to consider other factors that can trigger both the stroke itself and contribute to how well people recover from it.

These foods reduce the signs of aging: what is especially recommended to reduce the risk of chronic diseases13.11.24, 17:03 • 39193 views

The microbiome is reportedly loaded with trillions of both beneficial and potentially harmful bacteria. This set of bacteria and other microorganisms in the gut is called the intestinal microbiota, and in the mouth is called the oral microbiota. Because it is likely not possible to completely eliminate all potentially harmful organisms, the goal is to maintain an optimal number of beneficial bacteria that exceeds the number of harmful bacteria. 

A previous study found a link between the bacterium that causes tooth decay, called Streptococcus mutans, and an increased risk of cerebral hemorrhage, which causes stroke,

- the scientists note.

In this latest study, researchers examined another harmful bacterium called Streptococcus anginosus. This strain of bacteria has been linked to conditions such as oral abscesses and even abscesses in the frontal lobes of the brain. Researchers have also pointed to Streptococcus anginosus as a cause of tooth decay because it can destroy tooth enamel.

A total of 250 Japanese people took part in this study, with an average age of 70 years. About 40% of them were women. The 250 participants were divided into two groups - a test group and a control group. The researchers compared the oral and gut microbiomes of 200 participants who had had a stroke within the last seven days (test group) with the microbiomes of 50 people without a history of stroke (control group). Although they did not have a history of stroke, the control group may have had other medical problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes, or high cholesterol, all of which are risk factors for stroke.

The researchers found that Streptococcus anginosus was significantly more prevalent in the saliva and intestines of people who had stroke than in the control group.

Irregular sleep increases the risk of stroke and heart disease by 26% - study27.11.24, 15:42 • 16733 views

Alina Volianska

HealthUNN Lite
japanJapan

