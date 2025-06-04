Combined Russian attack on Kharkiv: the enemy struck the city with missiles and UAVs

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"
June 3, 06:45 PM • 12487 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 29633 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 25637 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 197294 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 156411 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 254757 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 129107 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 231876 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141596 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 143654 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
3.6m/s
85%
750mm
Popular news

In Georgia, it is proposed to return the "nationality" column to documents

June 3, 05:24 PM • 6112 views

Five new reports have appeared in the "Army+" application

June 3, 05:44 PM • 6526 views

A 200-year-old condom decorated with erotic art is on display at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam

June 3, 08:34 PM • 7062 views

A resolution on the dismissal of the Minister of Finance has been submitted to the Parliament

10:42 PM • 7826 views

Crimea marked as Russian: an "incorrect depiction" of Ukrainian territory was discovered at an international meeting

12:23 AM • 5196 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 79679 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 149498 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 197294 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 254757 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 215830 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 45767 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 149498 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 121494 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 123858 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 108611 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

Combined Russian attack on Kharkiv: the enemy struck the city with missiles and UAVs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1478 views

On the night of June 4, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv with nine drones and two missiles, causing fires. As a result of the shelling, a 30-year-old man was injured.

Combined Russian attack on Kharkiv: the enemy struck the city with missiles and UAVs

On the night of June 4, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv with nine strike UAVs and two missiles, the type of which is currently being determined. This is reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleh Syniehubov.  

Consequences of a combined attack on Kharkiv, presumably by enemy missiles and UAVs

- Syniehubov said in a post.

"Novobavarskyi district. As a result of missile strikes, a fire broke out on the territory of a civilian enterprise. A one-story industrial building was damaged. A 30-year-old man was injured. As a result of the "arrival" of an enemy drone, a private house caught fire on an area of 100 sq.m. A car service station also caught fire on an area of 200 sq.m.," he added.

According to Ihor Terekhov, the enemy used 9 "Shaheds" and two missiles, the type of which is being determined, to strike Kharkiv.

"Fires broke out at four locations in the industrial zone, and a private house was also on fire. As of now, one person is known to have been injured in the Novobavarskyi district. All relevant services and volunteers are working at the sites of the explosions," the mayor of Kharkiv said.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 4, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones, causing fires in industrial zones and damaging a private house. A 30-year-old man was injured in the shelling.

More than 200 houses, as well as large and small businesses, were damaged: the enemy continues to destroy Kharkiv - Terekhov02.06.25, 16:34 • 3190 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9