Combined Russian attack on Kharkiv: the enemy struck the city with missiles and UAVs

On the night of June 4, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv with nine strike UAVs and two missiles, the type of which is currently being determined. This is reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleh Syniehubov.

Consequences of a combined attack on Kharkiv, presumably by enemy missiles and UAVs - Syniehubov said in a post.

"Novobavarskyi district. As a result of missile strikes, a fire broke out on the territory of a civilian enterprise. A one-story industrial building was damaged. A 30-year-old man was injured. As a result of the "arrival" of an enemy drone, a private house caught fire on an area of 100 sq.m. A car service station also caught fire on an area of 200 sq.m.," he added.

According to Ihor Terekhov, the enemy used 9 "Shaheds" and two missiles, the type of which is being determined, to strike Kharkiv.

"Fires broke out at four locations in the industrial zone, and a private house was also on fire. As of now, one person is known to have been injured in the Novobavarskyi district. All relevant services and volunteers are working at the sites of the explosions," the mayor of Kharkiv said.

On the night of June 4, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones, causing fires in industrial zones and damaging a private house. A 30-year-old man was injured in the shelling.

