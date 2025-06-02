More than 200 houses, as well as large and small businesses, were damaged: the enemy continues to destroy Kharkiv - Terekhov

$41.530.00
Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov
02:39 PM • 10163 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

02:21 PM • 20231 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

01:07 PM • 39949 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 74895 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 126889 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 143740 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 198851 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 211392 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 121591 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 291239 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

Popular news

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

June 2, 05:57 AM • 156054 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

June 2, 06:58 AM • 68349 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

June 2, 07:10 AM • 51229 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 84376 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

11:45 AM • 80052 views
Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 74765 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 291174 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 335448 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 348635 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 353523 views
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 84800 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 117469 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 197327 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 138581 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 168914 views
More than 200 houses, as well as large and small businesses, were damaged: the enemy continues to destroy Kharkiv - Terekhov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2042 views

In May, Russian troops damaged 204 residential buildings, a market, a depot, enterprises and social facilities. коммунальщики closed almost 3,000 windows and repaired 70 roofs.

More than 200 houses, as well as large and small businesses, were damaged: the enemy continues to destroy Kharkiv - Terekhov

As a result of the Russian Armed Forces' strikes on Kharkiv, hundreds of apartment buildings and private homes, as well as a market, depot, social facilities and enterprises, were damaged. UNN reports with reference to the message of Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Details 

Hitting housing and businesses - such goals are pursued by the enemy, in particular in May, according to the head of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, Russian troops damaged 204 residential buildings. Of these, 101 are multi-storey buildings, and 103 are private homes, the mayor of Kharkiv confirmed. 

The enemy strikes not only at housing - large and small enterprises were under attack. Among them: a trolleybus depot, the "Barabashovo" market, a printing house and other businesses, as well as social facilities.

Restoration of Derzhprom in Kharkiv: UNESCO to use 'special monitoring' mission for the first time12.12.24, 14:47 • 15001 view

These are our jobs, our transport, our daily rhythm of life, the mayor noted.

He added that communal services have closed almost 3,000 broken windows and repaired 70 roofs. 

Recall

On the night of May 31, Kharkiv was attacked by enemy UAVs, the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts were affected.

On the morning of June 2, Russia attacked Kharkiv with missiles and drones, wounding six people, including two children.

As a result of the attack, six civilians were injured, including a child

Drone strike on Kharkiv: a 61-year-old woman was injured30.05.25, 04:54 • 3540 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWarReal Estate
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
