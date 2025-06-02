More than 200 houses, as well as large and small businesses, were damaged: the enemy continues to destroy Kharkiv - Terekhov

As a result of the Russian Armed Forces' strikes on Kharkiv, hundreds of apartment buildings and private homes, as well as a market, depot, social facilities and enterprises, were damaged. UNN reports with reference to the message of Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Hitting housing and businesses - such goals are pursued by the enemy, in particular in May, according to the head of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, Russian troops damaged 204 residential buildings. Of these, 101 are multi-storey buildings, and 103 are private homes, the mayor of Kharkiv confirmed.

The enemy strikes not only at housing - large and small enterprises were under attack. Among them: a trolleybus depot, the "Barabashovo" market, a printing house and other businesses, as well as social facilities.

These are our jobs, our transport, our daily rhythm of life, the mayor noted.

He added that communal services have closed almost 3,000 broken windows and repaired 70 roofs.

On the night of May 31, Kharkiv was attacked by enemy UAVs, the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts were affected.

On the morning of June 2, Russia attacked Kharkiv with missiles and drones, wounding six people, including two children.

As a result of the attack, six civilians were injured, including a child.

