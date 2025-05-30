$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 105168 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 132861 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 124904 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 115155 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 201357 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 104203 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 127767 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 111799 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116647 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102385 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Drone strike on Kharkiv: a 61-year-old woman was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 986 views

As a result of the night drone attack on Kharkiv on May 30, eight hits were recorded in the Slobidskyi district. A 61-year-old employee of the utility company, who was on the territory of the enterprise, was injured.

Drone strike on Kharkiv: a 61-year-old woman was injured

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on the night of Friday, May 30, one employee of the utility company, who was on the territory of the enterprise during the drone attack, was injured. This was reported by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

Details

He also said that a total of eight hits were recorded in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv.

Residential buildings located near the site of the shelling were damaged. Their extent is being clarified

- wrote Terekhov.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, clarified that the injured woman is 61 years old.

"Doctors are providing all necessary assistance," Syniehubov noted.

Reminder

On the night of May 30, Kharkiv was subjected to a massive attack by UAVs. The strike hit the Slobidskyi district of the city. Eight drones were recorded to have "arrived".

Russians attacked Kharkiv region with drones: 8 injured, including children30.05.25, 04:04 • 848 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
