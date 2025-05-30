Drone strike on Kharkiv: a 61-year-old woman was injured

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on the night of Friday, May 30, one employee of the utility company, who was on the territory of the enterprise during the drone attack, was injured. This was reported by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

Details

He also said that a total of eight hits were recorded in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv.

Residential buildings located near the site of the shelling were damaged. Their extent is being clarified - wrote Terekhov.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, clarified that the injured woman is 61 years old.

"Doctors are providing all necessary assistance," Syniehubov noted.

Reminder

On the night of May 30, Kharkiv was subjected to a massive attack by UAVs. The strike hit the Slobidskyi district of the city. Eight drones were recorded to have "arrived".

Russians attacked Kharkiv region with drones: 8 injured, including children