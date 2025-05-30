Russians attacked Kharkiv region with drones: 8 injured, including children

Eight people were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the village of Vasyliv Khutir in the Chuguyiv community of Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Oleg Synegubov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the enemy attacked the settlement with strike drones.

At the moment, 8 victims are known, including two 16-year-old children - Synegubov specified.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missiles from the east. At 3:00 a.m., they reported a "high-speed target in the Kharkiv region."

Let us remind you

The day before, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv region with missiles - explosions rang out in the suburbs of Chuguyev. The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Synegubov, noted that the occupiers do not stop terrorizing the civilian population of Kharkiv region and called not to ignore the alarm signals.

