How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 101704 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 124998 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 122165 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 112768 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 198907 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 103738 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 127476 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 111690 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116509 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102325 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Погода
+13°
1.1m/s
87%
745mm
Explosions Heard in Kharkiv: City Under Massive UAV Attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

On the night of May 30, Kharkiv was subjected to a massive UAV attack. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported explosions in the city, and the Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat.

Explosions Heard in Kharkiv: City Under Massive UAV Attack

Kharkiv was attacked by Russians on the night of Friday, May 30. This is reported by UNN with reference to the mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Details

At 3:10 a.m., the mayor of Kharkiv reported an explosion in the city.

Kharkiv is under attack again! An explosion was heard in the city. We are clarifying the circumstances. Please stay in shelters!

- wrote Terekhov.

Later, he specified that Kharkiv is under a massive UAV attack.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that explosions were heard in some districts of the regional center.

At 2:32 a.m., the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missiles from the east. At 3:00 a.m., they reported a "high-speed target in the Kharkiv region".

Let us remind you

The day before, the Russian army attacked the Kharkiv region with missiles - explosions were heard in the suburbs of Chuhuiv. Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, noted that the occupiers do not stop terrorizing the civilian population of the Kharkiv region and called on them not to ignore the alarm signals.

Russian attack with KABs on Zaporizhzhia region took a life, there is a wounded person29.05.25, 10:26 • 2628 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
