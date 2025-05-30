Explosions Heard in Kharkiv: City Under Massive UAV Attack

Kharkiv was attacked by Russians on the night of Friday, May 30. This is reported by UNN with reference to the mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Details

At 3:10 a.m., the mayor of Kharkiv reported an explosion in the city.

Kharkiv is under attack again! An explosion was heard in the city. We are clarifying the circumstances. Please stay in shelters! - wrote Terekhov.

Later, he specified that Kharkiv is under a massive UAV attack.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that explosions were heard in some districts of the regional center.

At 2:32 a.m., the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missiles from the east. At 3:00 a.m., they reported a "high-speed target in the Kharkiv region".

Let us remind you

The day before, the Russian army attacked the Kharkiv region with missiles - explosions were heard in the suburbs of Chuhuiv. Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, noted that the occupiers do not stop terrorizing the civilian population of the Kharkiv region and called on them not to ignore the alarm signals.

