Russian attack with KABs on Zaporizhzhia region took a life, there is a wounded person

As a result of the Russian military's attack on the Pologivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs, one person died and another was injured, said the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of the Russian attack on the Pologivskyi district, one person died and another was injured," Fedorov said.

The head of the RMA added that doctors are providing the wounded with all the necessary assistance.

Addendum

Earlier, Fedorov reported that Russian invaders attacked the village of Verkhnya Tersa, Pologivskyi district, using guided aerial bombs.

Russian army struck with KABs in Zaporizhzhia region in the morning: people ended up under the rubble