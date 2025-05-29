Russian attack with KABs on Zaporizhzhia region took a life, there is a wounded person

$41.590.09
A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO
08:40 AM • 1764 views

A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 5734 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM • 24671 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 46566 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 91993 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 97935 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 108494 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100180 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 170966 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 73715 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

A large-scale fire at the strategic Avangard plant in St. Petersburg: what is known

May 29, 12:27 AM • 27369 views

US court suspends most of Trump's import tariffs

May 29, 12:59 AM • 11262 views

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 64933 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 35564 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 9272 views
Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

06:00 AM • 24671 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 124194 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 202295 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 212794 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 217292 views
"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 3018 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 9892 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 78116 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 138821 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 77735 views
Russian attack with KABs on Zaporizhzhia region took a life, there is a wounded person

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1074 views

As a result of a Russian attack with guided aerial bombs on the Pologivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia region, one person died and another was injured. Medics are providing the necessary assistance to the injured.

Russian attack with KABs on Zaporizhzhia region took a life, there is a wounded person

As a result of the Russian military's attack on the Pologivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs, one person died and another was injured, said the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of the Russian attack on the Pologivskyi district, one person died and another was injured," Fedorov said.

The head of the RMA added that doctors are providing the wounded with all the necessary assistance.

Addendum

Earlier, Fedorov reported that Russian invaders attacked the village of Verkhnya Tersa, Pologivskyi district, using guided aerial bombs.

Russian army struck with KABs in Zaporizhzhia region in the morning: people ended up under the rubble29.05.25, 08:55 • 1384 views

