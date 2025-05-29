Russian army struck with KABs in Zaporizhzhia region in the morning: people ended up under the rubble

In the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of the morning attack by Russian troops with guided aerial bombs on the Pology district, people ended up under the rubble, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.

At dawn, the enemy attacked the village of Verkhnya Tersa with KABs. At least five aerial bombs were dropped on private buildings. Residential buildings were destroyed and damaged. People are under the rubble - wrote Fedorov.

