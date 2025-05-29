Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: a 49-year-old man wounded

A 49-year-old man was wounded during an enemy attack on the Pology district of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, in total, the occupiers launched 397 strikes on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region during the day. In particular, the enemy carried out 4 air strikes on Huliaipole and Orikhiv. In addition:

215 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Lobkove, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Preobrazhenka and Novodarivka.

3 MLRS attacks covered Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Shcherbaky.

175 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Kamyanske, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

"9 reports of damage to apartments, private houses and cars were received," Fedorov said.

Reminder

On May 27, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in the village of Verkhnya Tersa, Pology district, Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of an enemy attack. In total, the occupiers launched 306 strikes on 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. 15 reports were received about damage to apartments, private houses, cars and infrastructure facilities.

Russian Night Attack on Ukraine: Two People Injured in Zaporizhzhia District During the night, the Russian army attacked Ukraine. In the Zaporizhzhia district, two people were injured.