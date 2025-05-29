Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: a 49-year-old man wounded

$41.680.11
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
May 28, 05:16 PM • 17040 views

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 50886 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 70637 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 118303 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 85073 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 88131 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 163889 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 71411 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 174964 views

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 222939 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Preparation of Russia's proposals for a new round of negotiations with Ukraine: what Lavrov discussed with Rubio

May 28, 06:50 PM • 4546 views

They have four more days: Umerov stated that Ukraine is not against the meeting and is waiting for a "memorandum" from the Russian Federation

May 28, 07:09 PM • 2948 views

Trump says he didn't "chicken out" by dropping high tariffs - AP

May 28, 08:10 PM • 4146 views

Turkey and Belgium will join the drone coalition for Ukraine

May 28, 08:20 PM • 3396 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

02:35 AM • 6346 views
What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 97430 views

May 28, 05:00 AM • 174964 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 186146 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 190834 views

Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 222939 views
The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 61164 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 123324 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 63776 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 67432 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 133953 views
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: a 49-year-old man wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The occupiers launched 397 strikes on 10 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. A 49-year-old man was wounded in the Pologivskyi district, houses and cars were damaged.

A 49-year-old man was wounded during an enemy attack on the Pology district of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, in total, the occupiers launched 397 strikes on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region during the day. In particular, the enemy carried out 4 air strikes on Huliaipole and Orikhiv. In addition:

  • 215 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Lobkove, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Preobrazhenka and Novodarivka.
    • 3 MLRS attacks covered Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Shcherbaky.
      • 175 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Kamyanske, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

        "9 reports of damage to apartments, private houses and cars were received," Fedorov said.

        Reminder

        On May 27, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in the village of Verkhnya Tersa, Pology district, Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of an enemy attack. In total, the occupiers launched 306 strikes on 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. 15 reports were received about damage to apartments, private houses, cars and infrastructure facilities.

        Russian Night Attack on Ukraine: Two People Injured in Zaporizhzhia District During the night, the Russian army attacked Ukraine. In the Zaporizhzhia district, two people were injured. 26.05.25, 06:01 • 3986 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        War
        Zaporizhzhia Oblast
