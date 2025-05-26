Night attack by Russians on Ukraine: two people injured in Zaporizhzhia district

Two people were injured in a Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

He specified that after midnight, the enemy struck the village of Yurkivka.

It hit a private house. The house was destroyed. Houses and cars nearby were damaged by the explosion - Fedorov said.

He added that a 60-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were injured. The victims received the necessary medical assistance.

We remind

On the night of Monday, May 26, the enemy again massively attacked Ukraine. More than 10 explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Kyiv and Zhytomyr were also attacked.

The Russian attack on May 25 was the most powerful in recent weeks and once again proved that the world community must take decisive measures to stop the aggressor. 45 cruise missiles and 266 UAVs: the Air Force reported the number of destroyed enemy weapons.

