Night attack by Russians on Ukraine: two people injured in Zaporizhzhia district

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins
May 25, 03:04 PM • 11444 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 9270 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 159424 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 184009 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 254182 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 304663 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 185317 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 115591 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 110245 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 75101 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
97%
746mm
Popular news

Attack in Kyiv region: the number of victims has increased, more than 100 houses have been damaged

May 25, 06:14 PM • 13369 views

German bank blocked Schroeder's account for salaries from "Gazprom" - Bild

May 25, 06:31 PM • 11149 views

"We are not expecting a miracle": Ukraine prepares for Russia's summer offensive - Financial Times

May 25, 09:37 PM • 11731 views

Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist

11:39 PM • 11551 views

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

12:32 AM • 10729 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 254182 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 304663 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 280878 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 372840 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 452185 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Vitalii Kim

Igor Klymenko

Rustem Umerov

Oleh Syniehubov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Mykolaiv

Sumy Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 109035 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 159424 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 56231 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 53490 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 58001 views
Actual

Bild

The Washington Post

Telegram

Facebook

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Night attack by Russians on Ukraine: two people injured in Zaporizhzhia district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 876 views

Russian troops shelled the village of Yurkivka, Zaporizhzhia district, wounding a 60-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man. As a result of the shelling, a private house was destroyed and neighboring buildings were damaged.

Night attack by Russians on Ukraine: two people injured in Zaporizhzhia district

Two people were injured in a Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

He specified that after midnight, the enemy struck the village of Yurkivka.

It hit a private house. The house was destroyed. Houses and cars nearby were damaged by the explosion

- Fedorov said.

He added that a 60-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were injured. The victims received the necessary medical assistance.

We remind

On the night of Monday, May 26, the enemy again massively attacked Ukraine. More than 10 explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Kyiv and Zhytomyr were also attacked.

The Russian attack on May 25 was the most powerful in recent weeks and once again proved that the world community must take decisive measures to stop the aggressor. 45 cruise missiles and 266 UAVs: the Air Force reported the number of destroyed enemy weapons.

Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist26.05.25, 02:39 • 11522 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ukraine
Brent
$64.36
Bitcoin
$109,390.60
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,375.69
Ethereum
$2,553.01