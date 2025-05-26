Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist

If the current ceasefire negotiations fail, which seems very likely, Ukrainian air defense units will have to reduce the amount of use of their interceptors. This is stated in The Economist, writes UNN.

It is noted that a year ago, an attack of 30 strike drones on Ukraine in one night was considered something extraordinary. Now Russia is using hundreds of UAVs.

Last year, the Kremlin produced about 300 Shahed drones per month; the same number is now produced in less than three days. Ukrainian military intelligence says it has documents showing that Russia plans to increase drone production to 500 per day, which means that attacks of 1,000 units could become a reality - the article says.

The authors quote Ukrainian engineers who disassemble and analyze enemy strike UAVs. According to them, the latest models are not affected by Ukrainian electronic warfare - they no longer rely on GPS, which is subject to jamming, are controlled by artificial intelligence and use their own Ukrainian Internet and mobile Internet.

The engineers said that they recently found a note inside one of the drones they were dismantling. The note stated that the drones are controlled by bots in Telegram, which send real-time flight data and video to operators.

"Ukraine may have to develop a survival strategy that combines air defense with air offense and deterrence," the publication summarizes.

The Russian attack on May 25 became the most powerful in recent weeks and once again proved that the world community must take decisive measures to stop the aggressor. 45 cruise missiles and 266 UAVs: the Air Force reported the number of destroyed enemy weapons.

