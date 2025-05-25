"Constant deadly risk": the world reacted to a new wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The UN Monitoring Mission condemned the new wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine, emphasizing the risks to civilians. Italy and Finland are demanding a ceasefire, and Congress has called for "arming Ukraine to the teeth."
The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission condemns the new deadly wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine. This is stated in the Mission's report, UNN reports.
The organization's specialists claim that the attack, which took place on the night of May 25, emphasizes the risks to civilians posed by the use of powerful explosive weapons in densely populated areas.
Yesterday's attack tragically demonstrates the constant deadly risk to civilians associated with the use of powerful weapons in urban areas, including those located far from the front line. This is another addition to the terrible human losses that the war continues to inflict on civilians, and more and more families across the country are mourning their losses
In turn, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani condemned another missile and drone attack by Russia on Ukrainian cities and villages, which, according to him, was aimed exclusively at the civilian population.
Italy strongly condemns the new Russian attack, which was carried out on the territory of Ukraine with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles with the sole purpose of striking the civilian population
Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, commenting on the massive shelling on May 25, called on Russia to stop the war against Ukraine and agree to a ceasefire.
Last night again there was terrible news from Ukraine, as Russia continues to attack the country - with an emphasis on the civilian population, with the help of drones and missiles. We call on Russia to stop the war and support a ceasefire
Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Don Bacon, after the large-scale attacks by Russia, rejected the idea of peace talks with the Kremlin.
It's time for honesty. Peace talks have no effect on Putin. His goal is to dominate Ukraine, and he will not stop until he realizes that he cannot win
He also called on the US and allies to "arm Ukraine to the teeth", impose maximum sanctions against Russia and confiscate 300 billion dollars of Russian assets abroad.
Let us remind you
Special Representative of US President Donald Trump for Ukraine Kurt Kellogg reacted to the recent Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities. He published a photo of night Kyiv after the shelling and called it a "violation of international humanitarian law".
