Russian shelling of Khmelnytskyi region: four dead and five wounded – OVA

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 62741 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 35723 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 65467 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 48022 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 119744 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 103874 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 73464 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 82645 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69499 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53669 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Russian army managed to gain a foothold in four settlements in Sumy region - DeepState

May 24, 10:44 PM • 14850 views

Hostile shelling of Kyiv: many injured, destruction in various areas

11:49 PM • 38933 views

Air Forces report missiles over Ukraine: directions of movement

12:00 AM • 15065 views

The threat of ballistic missiles persists: updated directions of movement

12:12 AM • 13585 views

"Friendly fire": what is known about the likely attack by Russians on their own plane

01:50 AM • 15781 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 65467 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 119744 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 192230 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 285513 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 366638 views
Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 62741 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 20710 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 21309 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 27851 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 33630 views
The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

Russian shelling of Khmelnytskyi region: four dead and five wounded – OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4002 views

On the night of May 25, the Khmelnytskyi region was subjected to rocket fire. Four civilians were killed, five were injured, houses were destroyed and infrastructure was damaged.

Russian shelling of Khmelnytskyi region: four dead and five wounded – OVA

On the night of May 25, the Khmelnytskyi region was subjected to a rocket attack by Russia. As a result of the attack, four civilians were killed and five were injured. Residential and social infrastructure was significantly damaged. This is reported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration (OVA) Serhiy Tyurin, reports UNN.

Tonight, Khmelnytskyi region was under enemy Russian fire, as a result of which civilian infrastructure was destroyed, and there are dead and wounded. According to preliminary information, unfortunately, four people died. Five people received shrapnel wounds and are in the hospital, one of them is in serious condition

- the official wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the head of the OVA, six private residential buildings were completely destroyed during the shelling. More than twenty households were damaged to varying degrees. Social infrastructure facilities were also affected – in particular, windows were damaged in one of the educational institutions and public transport.

Night attack on Kyiv region: three dead, ten wounded, including children (photos of consequences)25.05.25, 04:38 • 5880 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kherson Oblast
Facebook
