Russian shelling of Khmelnytskyi region: four dead and five wounded – OVA

On the night of May 25, the Khmelnytskyi region was subjected to a rocket attack by Russia. As a result of the attack, four civilians were killed and five were injured. Residential and social infrastructure was significantly damaged. This is reported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration (OVA) Serhiy Tyurin, reports UNN.

Tonight, Khmelnytskyi region was under enemy Russian fire, as a result of which civilian infrastructure was destroyed, and there are dead and wounded. According to preliminary information, unfortunately, four people died. Five people received shrapnel wounds and are in the hospital, one of them is in serious condition - the official wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the head of the OVA, six private residential buildings were completely destroyed during the shelling. More than twenty households were damaged to varying degrees. Social infrastructure facilities were also affected – in particular, windows were damaged in one of the educational institutions and public transport.

