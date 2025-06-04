$41.620.09
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1852 views

Billionaire Elon Musk has criticized the tax and spending bill signed by US President Donald Trump. He believes the document will increase the budget deficit to $2.5 trillion.

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill

Billionaire Elon Musk has criticised the tax and spending bill signed by US President Donald Trump. He said he could no longer remain silent, calling the document an "appalling abomination". This was reported by UNN with reference to Musk's page on social network X (Twitter).

Sorry, but I can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, corruption-laden congressional bill is an appalling abomination.

- Elon Musk wrote.

He addressed the congressmen: "Shame on those who voted for it - you know you did wrong. You know that."

Musk believes that Trump's bill "will significantly increase the already huge budget deficit to $2.5 trillion and burden American citizens with an unbearable debt that cannot be repaid."

European markets soar amid problems in the US: Trump's policy pushes investors to Europe01.06.25, 10:37 • 5202 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
