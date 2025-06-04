Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

According to the current legislation of Ukraine, all conscripted men aged 25 to 60 who were recognized as "limitedly fit" for military service before May 4, 2024, are required to undergo a repeat military medical examination (MMC) by June 5, 2025. UNN tells what conscripts need to know, how to get a summons to the MMC, and what penalties are provided for not passing the MMC.

Details

In March last year, a law came into force, according to which the status of "limitedly fit" was abolished in Ukraine for conscripts. The law introduced only two statuses: "fit" and "unfit" for military service.

In May last year, the Ministry of Defense, by its order, determined the list of diseases according to which the status of fitness of a conscript for military service will be established.

According to the order, the military medical examination will determine the fitness for military service of conscripts, servicemen, conscripts and reservists, establish the causal relationship of diseases, injuries (wounds, contusions, injuries) with military service and determine the need and conditions for medical and social rehabilitation and assistance to servicemen.

The order recognizes diseases for which a conscript may be recognized as:

fit for military service;

unfit for military service with exclusion from the register;

fit for service in military units of support, TCC and JV, VVNUs, training centers, institutions (institutions), medical units, logistics, communications, operational support, security units;

unfit for military service with re-examination in 6-12 months;

requires exemption from the performance of official duties for a certain number of calendar days; leave for treatment due to illness for a certain number of calendar days; leave for treatment after injury (contusion, injury or mutilation) for a certain number of calendar days; treatment in a healthcare facility (institution) for a period of at least a certain number of calendar days.

The law obliged the former category of "limitedly fit" to undergo a repeated MMC by February 4.

“Limitedly fit” must undergo a medical examination by February 4: what you need to know

In February, the Verkhovna Rada extended the deadline for passing the MMC for "limitedly fit". According to Law №4235-IX, Ukrainians aged 25 to 60 who were recognized as "limitedly fit" for military service must undergo a re-examination by June 5 to determine their fitness for military service.

The deadline for passing the military medical commission (MMC) for those deemed "partially fit" has been postponed to June 5

Lawyer Marina Bekalo told UNN that according to the letter of the Ministry of Education and Science of May 22, 2025, conscripted students aged 25 to 60 who have the status of "limitedly fit" must pass the MMC by June 5 and provide documentary evidence to the II department (which is responsible for maintaining military records) of the educational institution in which they study.

The consequences of not undergoing a medical examination by the MMC may be a fine of 17 thousand hryvnias according to Art. 210 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, the payment of which does not exempt from the obligation to undergo a medical examination, as well as the announcement of the conscript in search for the purpose of delivery to the TCC and JV - Bekalo noted.

She emphasizes that every person should appeal the fine, but the question is only in the perspective, and it depends on individual circumstances.

"For example, a person has a disability and therefore was not obliged to undergo a MMC. Or procedural violations of the TCC and JV in the execution of administrative materials," the lawyer added.

An electronic cabinet for the Military Medical Commission has been launched in Ukraine: what will change from April 1

In addition, the obligation to undergo the MMC applies to everyone who has been recognized as "limitedly fit", including conscripts who have reservations.

Serhiy Zayanchukovsky, lawyer, advisor of the Leshchenko & Partners Law Association, emphasizes in a comment to UNN that the law declares that citizens can choose: apply to the territorial center of recruitment and social support (TCC) or through the electronic cabinet of a conscript, conscript and reservist ("Reserve+").

"Theoretically, through "Reserve+" it would be possible to get a referral without waiting in line and immediately go through a medical examination in the hospital specified in the electronic referral. At least, such a convenient way was repeatedly declared by representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. A personal appeal to the TCC obviously looked less attractive, given their workload and endless queues. Such an option of passing a medical examination would have to be chosen by those who, for one reason or another, incorrectly display information in "Reserve+" or failed to get an electronic referral to the military medical commission," Zayanchukovsky notes.

**Electronic referrals for medical commissions are not accepted: the Ministry of Defense explained what to do** The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained what to do if a conscript is refused to accept an electronic referral for a medical commission (VLK). According to the department, such actions by medical institutions are illegal. "If you are refused to accept an electronic referral to the VLK, you should contact the head of the medical institution for clarification," the Ministry of Defense emphasized. If this does not help, the Ministry of Defense advises calling the hotline of the Ministry of Health at 0 800 60 20 19. You can also file a complaint with the health department of your region or city.

According to him, in practice, everything turned into a lottery.

"In some regions, MMC doctors are really waiting in hospitals for men who have formed their electronic referral through "Reserve+" and are ready to fulfill their obligation as required by law. They were lucky enough to undergo a medical examination in a few days or even hours, almost without contacting representatives of the TCC. However, there are many cases of impossibility to undergo a medical examination in this way. I submitted my application through "Reserve+" on May 22 – two weeks before the expiration of the period prescribed by law. The formed electronic referral indicated to undergo MMC at the KNP "Consultative and Diagnostic Center №1 of the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv", where tired employees of the medical institution explain that there is no MMC here and you need to stand in a live queue of the Darnytskyi TCC", - Zayanchukovsky noted.

He says that the issuance of paper referrals for a medical examination at the TCC begins after 9 am and lasts as lucky - sometimes until the evening, sometimes it stops at 13:00. Sometimes men are told that "the system is not working" and it is impossible to issue a referral.

Deferral from the MCEC and disability data: beta testing of new features has started in Reserve+

"At the time of the start of the TCC, the queue reaches a hundred men, of whom a few dozen sometimes manage to get a paper referral to the MMC (having an electronic one from "Reserve+"). The next day everything starts from the beginning. For example, on May 30 at 5 am I managed to take the queue under number 36. Starting from 9:00 am until the lunch break, about 20 men received a referral to the MMC. At 12:45, all those present in the queue were informed by TCC employees that no more referrals to the MMC would be issued today. In order to increase their chances of getting a referral, some men take the queue from 12 midnight - forced to violate the ban on being on the street during curfew and risking getting a fine already at this stage. My attempts to fulfill my duty started on May 22. Almost every day I take the queue in the TCC, but I still can't get my referral. Today, June 4 at 5 am my number in the queue is 79. In two weeks, I have not even managed to pass a medical examination, but simply get into the TCC office, where paper referrals are issued", - the lawyer tells his story.

Zayanchukovsky also told what fines are provided for persons who do not pass the MMC by June 5.

"It is not yet clear under which article the TCC employees plan to draw up protocols on administrative offenses - under Article 210 "Violation by conscripts, conscripts, reservists of the rules of military registration" or 210-1 "Violation of legislation on defense, mobilization preparation and mobilization" of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. However, in any case, a significant fine of UAH 17,000 to 25,500 is provided. The imposition of such a fine can and should be appealed, given the way the MMC was actually implemented with live queues to some TCCs and the reception of 20 men per day", - the lawyer adds.

Only 7% of "limited fit" are recognized as completely unfit after repeated military medical commission - Ministry of Defense

The lawyer emphasizes that the remarks of TCC employees like "why didn't you come earlier?", do not make legal sense, because the state, establishing an obligation, must ensure the possibility of its fulfillment by citizens at any time until the final date established by law.

Moreover, if it was the TCC employees who, contrary to the provisions of the law, did not ensure the possibility of undergoing a medical examination on electronic referrals "Reserve+", then why should ordinary citizens pay for it? Artificially created obstacles in passing the MMC cannot result in the imposition on citizens who have spent their time on repeated attempts to fulfill their duty, an additional burden of paying a considerable fine - the lawyer summarized.

The Ministry of Defense has updated the procedure for conducting military medical examinations in the Armed Forces