Deferral on military medical commission and disability data: new functions will appear in Reserve+

The Reserve+ will add the function of deferral according to the decision of the Military Medical Commission, display of data on disability and reasons for violation of registration. This will simplify the process of updating data for those liable for military service. This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernohorenko, writes UNN.

We are launching new services in Reserve+. Join the beta testing to make them even more convenient - the message says.

Among the new functions:

1. Deferral according to the decision of the Military Medical Commission.

2. Deferral for parents of a minor child, if one of the spouses is in the service.

3. Display of disability data.

4. Display of reasons for violation of military registration.

To join the testing, fill out this form: https://bit.ly/3Z5HsCL

