Reserve+ will now send notifications if a person liable for military service is wanted by the TCC - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2754 views

The Ministry of Defense announced that the Reserve+ application will have a function to notify about the whereabouts of a person liable for military service who is wanted by the TCC. Push notifications will be sent immediately after the changes are made.

Reserve+ will now send notifications if a person liable for military service is wanted by the TCC - Ministry of Defense

The mobile application "Reserve+" will now send push notifications to those liable for military service if they are wanted by the TCC or have been removed from such search. This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko, writes UNN.

Details

According to her, the new version of Reserve+ with notifications is already available to users.

Reserve+ will send push notifications if you have been put on the wanted list or removed from it. So that you don't find out about your status unexpectedly at a checkpoint or at the border

- said Chernogorenko.

The Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense also stressed that such steps are "about respect for people, transparency of the state's actions".

Recall

As earlier wrote UNN, more than 17,000 proceedings for violation of military registration rules have been opened since the beginning of 2025. On average, 4.7 thousand new TCC fines appear every month. Most proceedings due to debts for violation of military registration are opened in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions. In the Odesa region, a record holder with 7 proceedings per person was discovered.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
