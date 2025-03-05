An electronic cabinet for the Military Medical Commission has been launched in Ukraine: what will change from April 1
The Ministry of Defense has introduced an electronic cabinet for military medical commissions in the Medical System of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. From April 1, 2025, the digital format will become mandatory for all Military Medical Commissions, replacing paper documents.
An electronic cabinet for the Military Medical Commission (VLC) has been launched in the Medical Information System of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. From April 1, the digital format will become mandatory for all VLCs. This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Facebook, reports UNN.
According to him, now the conclusions of the VLC will be issued online: quickly, easily, and without bureaucracy.
The minister explained how it works:
- referrals to the VLC from the 'Oberih' registry are automatically sent to the VLC cabinet;
- the conclusions of the commissions after examinations of military personnel are automatically sent to 'Oberih' and are displayed faster in the 'Reserve+' application;
- the resolutions regarding servicemen are stored in the Medical Information System of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Previously, everything was written by hand. Today - we are transitioning to a digital format. From March 1, 2025, electronic resolutions can be issued by military medical commissions that have undergone training, and from April 1, this will become mandatory for all VLCs
This project is the result of joint work by the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Health, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the support of the Office of Effective Regulation BRDO.
Reminder
In January, beta testing of the electronic referral to the VLC began - in the 'Reserve+' application. From autumn, in 'Reserve+', it will be possible to independently choose a medical institution that has a contract with the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) for undergoing a fitness examination.