The Ministry of Defense has updated the procedure for conducting military medical examinations in the Armed Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has made changes to the regulations on military medical examinations, reducing the time for checking the documents of the Military Medical Commission to 5 days. Decisions of the Military Medical Commission are now issued faster.

The Ministry of Defense has updated the procedure for conducting military medical examinations in the Armed Forces

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has made changes to the Regulations on Military Medical Examination in the Armed Forces. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the defense department, UNN reports.

Details

As noted by the Ministry of Defense, the terms for checking documents by military medical commissions are now clearly defined.

Terms of verification of MSEC documents:

  • a clear deadline for verification of MSEC documents has been introduced – no more than 5 days from the date of receipt of documents;
    • if the documents are checked by the MSEC of the regional/city JSSC, and there are no errors, the documents with the "unfit" decision must be transferred to the regular MSEC no later than the day after the completion of the inspection. In other cases, the decisions are automatically sent to the Oberih register, and paper documents are sent to the JSSC.

      If the documents are checked by the regular MSEC, the electronic document and the minutes of the meeting are automatically transferred to the register.

      Paper copies of the minutes are certified with a seal and sent to the JSSC: 2 copies for those liable for military service, 4 copies for military personnel.

      The Ministry of Defense emphasized that these changes will help improve the efficiency of medical assessment and avoid unreasonable delays.

      Additionally

      The Ministry of Defense has also simplified the process of issuing MSEC decisions to persons who have undergone medical examination. If the commission's decision does not require approval by the regular MSEC, a citizen can receive the document directly from the medical institution where they underwent the medical examination, on the day of application. Previously, the commission's decisions were issued only at the JSSC at the place of registration.

      New feature “Reserve+”: how to get a referral to the VLC without visiting the TCC31.01.25, 12:37 • 124378 views

      If approval is required, the JSSC independently prints the document with the decision from the Oberih register, certifies it with a seal and issues it together with the minutes. Previously, the document was issued only after the Territorial Recruitment Center received the minutes of the meeting of the regular MSEC.

      Reference

      The Regulations on Military Medical Examination regulate the procedure for establishing the degree of fitness for military service of persons who are undergoing or planning to undergo service in the Armed Forces.

      Reform of the medical examination center: referral for medical examination will be available in Reserve+20.12.24, 14:47 • 19553 views

      Let's remind

      Ukraine is undergoing a reform of the military medical examination system, the purpose of which is to reduce bureaucracy and increase the transparency of decision-making procedures regarding military personnel.

      Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi29.05.25, 13:11 • 166590 views

      Andrey Kulik

      Andrey Kulik

      SocietyWarHealth
      Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
      Ukraine
