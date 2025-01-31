New feature “Reserve+”: how to get a referral to the VLC without visiting the TCC

Persons liable for military service can now receive an electronic referral to a military medical commission (MMC) without having to visit the MCC and the SP. To do this, it is enough to update the Reserve+ application and generate a referral in digital format with a QR code. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko, UNN reports.

At the end of December 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine proposed to the government a holistic vision of the reform of the military medical commission. This is not only digitalization, but also a general change in all approaches and processes in the context of relations between the state and persons liable for military service. Since the government supported the vision of the reform proposed by the Ministry of Defense and agreed with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Health will play a major role in the second phase of this reform - Chernogorenko said.

According to her, the reform consists of several stages. As part of the first stage, the Ministry of Defense is introducing an electronic referral to the military medical commission and a decision on fitness or unfitness in digital format.

"Actually, this stage was supposed to be implemented by February 28, 2025, but we made the electronic referral a month earlier, as it was a request from Reserve+ users. And today we are launching an electronic referral to the military medical commission. Why is this important? Because to get it, you don't need to go to the MCC and JV, you don't need to stand in lines - you can do it through a digital tool," Chernogorenko added.

You can do this as follows: go to Reserve+, update the version to bring the functionality up to date, and then generate a referral to the HLC, which will have a QR code generated as an electronic document.

"Starting from February 28, we will have the following electronic format of interaction between the state and persons liable for military service - a resolution on fitness for service. It will be digital only and will be entered exclusively through an interface developed by the Ministry of Defense. Thus, a person will not need to go to the MCC for the second time with a decision on fitness or unfitness... Accordingly, we will completely eliminate two visits to the MCC," Chernogorenko said.

However, according to her, if a person trusts the offline mode more, he or she can do it as before.

Recall

Undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students can again receive a deferral through Reserve+.