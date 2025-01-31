New feature “Reserve+”: how to get a referral to the VLC without visiting the TCC

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 35310 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71747 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103517 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106814 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125096 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102632 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130703 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103605 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113339 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116936 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103927 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM

February 28, 07:13 AM • 97276 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113573 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details
09:52 AM

09:52 AM • 30944 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM

09:59 AM • 108041 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM

02:39 PM • 35310 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125096 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130703 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163406 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153428 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM

03:20 PM • 4830 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM

02:48 PM • 11432 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM

09:59 AM • 108041 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113573 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138857 views
New feature “Reserve+”: how to get a referral to the VLC without visiting the TCC

New feature “Reserve+”: how to get a referral to the VLC without visiting the TCC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124265 views

The Ministry of Defense has introduced an electronic referral to the military medical commission through the Reserve+ app. Persons liable for military service can generate a digital document with a QR code without visiting the MCC.

Persons liable for military service can now receive an electronic referral to a military medical commission (MMC) without having to visit the MCC and the SP. To do this, it is enough to update the Reserve+ application and generate a referral in digital format with a QR code. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko, UNN reports.

At the end of December 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine proposed to the government a holistic vision of the reform of the military medical commission. This is not only digitalization, but also a general change in all approaches and processes in the context of relations between the state and persons liable for military service. Since the government supported the vision of the reform proposed by the Ministry of Defense and agreed with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Health will play a major role in the second phase of this reform

- Chernogorenko said.

According to her, the reform consists of several stages. As part of the first stage, the Ministry of Defense is introducing an electronic referral to the military medical commission and a decision on fitness or unfitness in digital format.

"Actually, this stage was supposed to be implemented by February 28, 2025, but we made the electronic referral a month earlier, as it was a request from Reserve+ users. And today we are launching an electronic referral to the military medical commission. Why is this important? Because to get it, you don't need to go to the MCC and JV, you don't need to stand in lines - you can do it through a digital tool," Chernogorenko added.

You can do this as follows: go to Reserve+, update the version to bring the functionality up to date, and then generate a referral to the HLC, which will have a QR code generated as an electronic document.

"Starting from February 28, we will have the following electronic format of interaction between the state and persons liable for military service - a resolution on fitness for service. It will be digital only and will be entered exclusively through an interface developed by the Ministry of Defense. Thus, a person will not need to go to the MCC for the second time with a decision on fitness or unfitness... Accordingly, we will completely eliminate two visits to the MCC," Chernogorenko said.

However, according to her, if a person trusts the offline mode more, he or she can do it as before.

Recall

Undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students can again receive a deferral through Reserve+. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

