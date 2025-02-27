Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

US President Donald Trump has signed a document extending US sanctions against Russia for the next year over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This is stated in a message published in the US Federal Register, reports UNN.

“Pursuant to Section 202(d) of the National Emergency Management Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am extending for one year the national emergency declared by Executive Order 13660,” the document says.

It is indicated that this refers to the sanctions imposed by the United States against Russia by previous administrations in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 decrees concerning the occupation of Crimea and other territories of Ukraine.

“These restrictive measures “should continue to apply after March 6, 2025,” the document says.

