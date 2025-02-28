Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The Cabinet of Ministers has suspended the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian and medical supplies, and now they will be able to cross the border only on a general basis. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

"The government has suspended the Shlyakh system for drivers transporting humanitarian cargo. Following a Cabinet meeting on February 25, amendments to Resolution No. 57 were approved regarding the travel abroad of drivers who are transporting humanitarian and medical supplies," the statement said.

That is, from now on, such drivers will be able to leave "on general grounds" rather than upon registration in the Shlyakh system.

"Therefore, drivers traveling for medical and humanitarian cargo must have other grounds for crossing the border, as provided for by Resolution No. 57, as the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development and regional military administrations will not enter drivers into the Shlyakh system," the ministry said.

In addition, the government instructed the Ministry of Social Policy, which shapes humanitarian aid policy, to work with the Ministry of Defense to develop a mechanism for men with military service to pick up humanitarian supplies.

Recall

On February 27, the State Border Guard Service announced changes to the rules for crossing the border for men aged 18-60 who transport humanitarian and medical supplies. In particular, it was stated that men would cross the border on a general basis.