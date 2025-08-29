Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of Ukraine

$41.260.06
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 2288 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 11587 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 28620 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 27489 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 42465 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 65563 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 61598 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 142368 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 70056 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fate
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of Ukraine
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 2288 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 65563 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

On August 29, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Remembrance of Fallen Defenders. Thousands of establishments across Ukraine and abroad, as well as military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, joined the "Table of Remembrance" campaign, launched in 2023, reserving tables for fallen soldiers.

Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of Ukraine

On Friday, August 29, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Remembrance of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine. On this day, various establishments join the "Table of Remembrance" campaign. It was launched in 2023: establishments reserve tables for the entire day for those who died during the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Thousands of establishments across Ukraine and abroad reserve tables for fallen soldiers for the entire day - visitors can write the names of their relatives and friends there. These establishments also include "Sens na Khreshchatyku" Bookstore and "Misto" cafe in Lutsk.

In addition, the Military Units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine joined this campaign.

These photos are not just a symbolically reserved table. These photos are a symbol. A symbol that we remember the price of our freedom. A symbol of honor for those who gave the most precious thing for the Motherland - their lives

- states the message of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Burials have begun at the National Military Cemetery: the minister shared details8/29/25, 12:03 PM • 2852 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePublications
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine