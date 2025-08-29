Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of Ukraine

On Friday, August 29, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Remembrance of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine. On this day, various establishments join the "Table of Remembrance" campaign. It was launched in 2023: establishments reserve tables for the entire day for those who died during the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Thousands of establishments across Ukraine and abroad reserve tables for fallen soldiers for the entire day - visitors can write the names of their relatives and friends there. These establishments also include "Sens na Khreshchatyku" Bookstore and "Misto" cafe in Lutsk.

In addition, the Military Units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine joined this campaign.

These photos are not just a symbolically reserved table. These photos are a symbol. A symbol that we remember the price of our freedom. A symbol of honor for those who gave the most precious thing for the Motherland - their lives - states the message of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Burials have begun at the National Military Cemetery: the minister shared details