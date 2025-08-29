$41.260.06
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 14530 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 16396 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 23787 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 48274 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 57207 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 130836 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 68853 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 77959 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 113215 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demands
August 29, 12:54 AM
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the ocean
August 29, 01:44 AM
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water
August 29, 03:05 AM
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe
04:11 AM
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia
04:31 AM
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
05:00 AM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 03:40 PM
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 48287 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytails
August 28, 02:30 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:37 PM
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools
August 27, 03:18 PM
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
August 27, 03:52 PM
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
August 27, 12:36 PM
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
August 27, 09:48 AM
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
August 27, 09:12 AM
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband
August 27, 08:14 AM
Burials have begun at the National Military Cemetery: the minister shared details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

The National Military Memorial Complex will have up to 6,000 burial plots. Some plots are designated for families, others for unidentified soldiers.

Burials have begun at the National Military Cemetery: the minister shared details

The first honorary military burials have begun on the territory of the National Military Memorial Complex. The cemetery is designed to accommodate up to 6,000 burial plots for Ukrainian defenders. This was announced by the Minister for Veterans Affairs, Yulia Kalmykova, to journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the minister, some plots in the complex will be allocated for families who wish to bury their loved ones nearby. Another part is intended for soldiers who could not be identified after battles.

The memorial is intended to become the main place of national memory, where those who died in the war with Russia will be honored. It will combine the functions of a cemetery, a space for ceremonies, and a symbolic reminder of the price of freedom.

The first honorary burials of our fallen defenders, including unknown ones, have taken place. Today was the first phase, and the second phase (of construction of the memorial cemetery and burials – ed.) is already being built. There are up to six thousand places here, some are allocated for people who want to bury their loved ones, and some for those who are unidentified, whose identification is ongoing

– Kalmykova noted.

Recall

The construction of the first launch complex of the 1st stage of the National Military Memorial Cemetery has been completed, and 6,000 burial plots have been prepared. The first burials will begin soon, and the construction of the second launch complex is underway.

Stepan Haftko

Society