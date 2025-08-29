Burials have begun at the National Military Cemetery: the minister shared details

The first honorary military burials have begun on the territory of the National Military Memorial Complex. The cemetery is designed to accommodate up to 6,000 burial plots for Ukrainian defenders. This was announced by the Minister for Veterans Affairs, Yulia Kalmykova, to journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the minister, some plots in the complex will be allocated for families who wish to bury their loved ones nearby. Another part is intended for soldiers who could not be identified after battles.

The memorial is intended to become the main place of national memory, where those who died in the war with Russia will be honored. It will combine the functions of a cemetery, a space for ceremonies, and a symbolic reminder of the price of freedom.

The first honorary burials of our fallen defenders, including unknown ones, have taken place. Today was the first phase, and the second phase (of construction of the memorial cemetery and burials – ed.) is already being built. There are up to six thousand places here, some are allocated for people who want to bury their loved ones, and some for those who are unidentified, whose identification is ongoing – Kalmykova noted.

Recall

The construction of the first launch complex of the 1st stage of the National Military Memorial Cemetery has been completed, and 6,000 burial plots have been prepared. The first burials will begin soon, and the construction of the second launch complex is underway.