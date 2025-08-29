Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises

Another crew member died due to a Russian strike on one of the ships of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In total, two people are known to have died. This was reported to UNN journalist by Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy.

Details

"Unfortunately, we have another casualty," Pletenchuk said.

Context

On August 28, Pletenchuk reported that Russian occupiers hit one of the Navy ships, initially it was known that one crew member died, and there were wounded. He also indicated that the majority of the crew was safe. The search for several military sailors continued.

The Russian Federation stated that it was allegedly about the medium reconnaissance ship "Simferopol" of the Ukrainian Navy.

"Simferopol" is a Ukrainian medium reconnaissance ship. Built in the hull of a Project 502EM trawler. The basis of the ZZRК reconnaissance equipment complex is the "Melchior" radio-technical reconnaissance station manufactured by the State Enterprise Research Institute "Kvant-radiolocation".