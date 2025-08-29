$41.260.06
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises

Kyiv • UNN

Another crew member died as a result of a Russian strike on one of the Ukrainian Navy ships. The total number of dead has risen to two people.

Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises

Another crew member died due to a Russian strike on one of the ships of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In total, two people are known to have died. This was reported to UNN journalist by Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy.

Details

"Unfortunately, we have another casualty," Pletenchuk said.

Context

On August 28, Pletenchuk reported that Russian occupiers hit one of the Navy ships, initially it was known that one crew member died, and there were wounded. He also indicated that the majority of the crew was safe. The search for several military sailors continued.

The Russian Federation stated that it was allegedly about the medium reconnaissance ship "Simferopol" of the Ukrainian Navy.

"Simferopol" is a Ukrainian medium reconnaissance ship. Built in the hull of a Project 502EM trawler. The basis of the ZZRК reconnaissance equipment complex is the "Melchior" radio-technical reconnaissance station manufactured by the State Enterprise Research Institute "Kvant-radiolocation".

Anna Murashko

War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Navy
Armed Forces of Ukraine