Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will arrive in the Chinese city of Tianjin on August 31, where Chinese leader Xi Jinping will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. What this event means, what the Indian and Russian leaders are counting on, and what the Chinese leader needs - political scientist Taras Zahorodniy explained to UNN journalist.

Modi and Putin in China

This is simply a meeting within the framework of BRICS, which was formed by China, Russia, and India. This is a planned meeting, especially dedicated, as China says, to the victory in World War II. This is simply their planned attempt to show that they are creating a second pole against the United States of America and Europe. - explained Taras Zahorodniy.

He also emphasized that there is no unity within BRICS and that India, at China's initiative, is simply being pushed out of this bloc.

"India will still be pushed out of BRICS, no matter how hard they try to pretend that it doesn't affect them. Let's remember that Xi Jinping didn't even go to the BRICS summit in Brazil," the political scientist reminded.

The political scientist also reminded that Trump systematically strikes at BRICS. One warning from him about the consequences was enough to stop any talk about an alternative currency to the dollar.

Trump against BRICS

Trump systematically "muddies" BRICS. As soon as he came to power, he immediately said that if anyone, God forbid, decided to create an alternative to the dollar, they would be severely punished. And, as you can see, the issue of an alternative system to the dollar has sharply disappeared somewhere. No one has even raised it recently. - noted Zahorodniy.

Zahorodniy also explained that Putin needs this trip to China to show that he is important and that some alternative force is being created. In turn, China wants to demonstrate that it is not alone.

"Putin will go to Tianjin because it is clear that he depends on China. He needs to show that he is somewhere now and they are creating a new alternative. India shows that the pressure on it supposedly does not work, but India will still be pressured. They have no way out. And China shows that it is not alone. In general, nothing special will happen there," the political scientist concluded.

