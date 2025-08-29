Yermak met with Witkoff: details revealed

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia met with special representative of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff. Yermak reported this on his page on the social network "X", according to UNN.

Details

As Yermak noted, the key priority is to promote true diplomacy and ensure the implementation of all agreements reached during the meeting of the US President with the leaders of Ukraine, EU and NATO countries in Washington.

Separately, he informed Witkoff about Russian war crimes, in particular, recent strikes on Kyiv, where more than 20 people died, including children.

Russia does not take any necessary measures to end the war and is clearly prolonging military actions. Ukraine supports President Trump's firm determination, as well as all partners', to achieve a lasting peace as soon as possible. Ukraine welcomes all peace initiatives put forward by the United States. But, unfortunately, each of them is being hampered by Russia - Yermak wrote.

He added that Ukraine remains open to direct negotiations at the leadership level and is ready to discuss the widest range of issues.

We believe that global pressure is needed for Russia to be truly ready to move towards peace, and, in particular, to hold critically important leaders' meetings for this purpose - Yermak emphasized.

In addition, he invited Witkoff to visit Ukraine in the near future.

