Ukraine and UN strengthen cooperation in investigating war crimes - Kravchenko

Ukraine and the UN have agreed to strengthen joint activities. The main focus of cooperation is on investigating international crimes and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Joint priority: investigation of international crimes and bringing war criminals to justice. Held an important meeting with the UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine, Mathias Schmale. First of all, I assured Mr. Schmale that the Office of the Prosecutor General fulfills all international obligations undertaken. - the message says.

Kravchenko noted that during the meeting, they agreed to intensify work on the implementation of joint projects.

The key, of course, is the investigation of international crimes and the establishment of justice. This is needed by both Ukraine and the whole world. - emphasized the Prosecutor General.

He also noted that thanks to cooperation with the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, violations of International Humanitarian Law are effectively and properly documented. The mission's reports on gross human rights violations, war crimes, sexual violence, and torture are the basis for international advocacy and further prosecution of those responsible.

Noted cooperation with UNICEF. The work is well-established and allows us to implement the "Barnahus" model - specialized centers for children who have suffered from violence or war crimes. We are interested in further expanding this network. I also proposed to the UN to jointly develop and implement a program aimed at improving children's mental health. Today, in wartime conditions, this is especially important. Together with UNESCO and UNODC, we are combating the illicit trafficking of cultural values, which are part of our identity. - Kravchenko emphasized.

The meeting also discussed cooperation in the direction of UNDP – work with international experts, specialized psychologists, and further material and technical assistance for the investigation of international crimes.

I proposed to my colleagues, based on the results of our meeting, to form working groups with the participation of prosecutors in all common areas. This will strengthen our capabilities and improve efficiency. This is not a formality, but real steps towards restoring justice. Thank you to our partners for their support! - Kravchenko wrote.

