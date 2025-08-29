Ukraine and UN strengthen cooperation in investigating war crimes - Kravchenko

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
12:28 PM • 7320 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 10878 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 14201 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 31339 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 29717 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 45090 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 66932 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 63669 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 153684 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 75708 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4.8m/s
29%
751mm
Popular news
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and RussiaAugust 29, 04:31 AM • 22750 views
Ukrainian soldier survived torture by occupiers in Donetsk region: details of another Russian war crimePhoto10:34 AM • 7052 views
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fate10:52 AM • 8690 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway11:34 AM • 10529 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 4438 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 4184 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 4532 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto12:28 PM • 7308 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 10871 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 45089 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ursula von der Leyen
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Turkey
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhoto01:11 PM • 2158 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 142810 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 172461 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 174279 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 162646 views
Actual
Mi-8
Facebook
The Times
Starlink
Fox News

Ukraine and UN strengthen cooperation in investigating war crimes - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and the UN Resident Coordinator, Mathias Schmale, agreed to intensify joint projects. Cooperation is focused on investigating international crimes and bringing perpetrators to justice.

Ukraine and UN strengthen cooperation in investigating war crimes - Kravchenko

Ukraine and the UN have agreed to strengthen joint activities. The main focus of cooperation is on investigating international crimes and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Joint priority: investigation of international crimes and bringing war criminals to justice. Held an important meeting with the UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine, Mathias Schmale. First of all, I assured Mr. Schmale that the Office of the Prosecutor General fulfills all international obligations undertaken.

- the message says.

Kravchenko noted that during the meeting, they agreed to intensify work on the implementation of joint projects.

The key, of course, is the investigation of international crimes and the establishment of justice. This is needed by both Ukraine and the whole world.

- emphasized the Prosecutor General.

He also noted that thanks to cooperation with the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, violations of International Humanitarian Law are effectively and properly documented. The mission's reports on gross human rights violations, war crimes, sexual violence, and torture are the basis for international advocacy and further prosecution of those responsible.

Noted cooperation with UNICEF. The work is well-established and allows us to implement the "Barnahus" model - specialized centers for children who have suffered from violence or war crimes. We are interested in further expanding this network. I also proposed to the UN to jointly develop and implement a program aimed at improving children's mental health. Today, in wartime conditions, this is especially important. Together with UNESCO and UNODC, we are combating the illicit trafficking of cultural values, which are part of our identity.

- Kravchenko emphasized.

The meeting also discussed cooperation in the direction of UNDP – work with international experts, specialized psychologists, and further material and technical assistance for the investigation of international crimes.

I proposed to my colleagues, based on the results of our meeting, to form working groups with the participation of prosecutors in all common areas. This will strengthen our capabilities and improve efficiency. This is not a formality, but real steps towards restoring justice. Thank you to our partners for their support!

- Kravchenko wrote.

The number of war crimes committed by the Russian army has already exceeded 178,000 - Prosecutor General Kravchenko held a meeting of law enforcement heads28.08.25, 17:16 • 2498 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
UNESCO
UNICEF
United Nations
Ukraine